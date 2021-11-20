ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-‘Nightmare after nightmare’ as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford

Cover picture for the articleWATFORD, England (Reuters) – Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they capitulated...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
Tribal Football

Man Utd consider new Sancho role for Watford clash

Manchester United could field Jadon Sancho at wing-back against Watford. The Sun says Sancho could be used in the position when Manchester United take on Watford. The Red Devils return from the international break with a trip to Vicarage Road on November 20. And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more. In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to...
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd ’embarrassing’ in Watford defeat, says De Gea

London (AFP) – Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea labelled the Red Devils’ display in a 4-1 thrashing by Watford on Saturday as “embarrassing” as the Spaniard and Bruno Fernandes urged the players to take some of the blame. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more frenzied speculation...
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Last time out

Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a comfortable 3-0 victory back in February 2020. Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting...
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are winless in three Premier League matches against newly promoted teams, drawing against West Brom, Leeds and Fulham last season. They haven’t gone four in a row without a win against such opposition since a run ending in September 1997 that saw them fail to beat Sunderland, Derby, Leicester and Bolton.
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked. If United drop any...
goal.com

Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

The club's defeat on Saturday means the manager's time at the club looks set to come to an end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat. The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after...
Tribal Football

De Gea on Watford collapse: Man Utd embarrassing; it was unacceptable

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea didn't mince words after defeat at Watford. United lost 4-1, with captain Harry Maguire being sent off. De Gea later said: "There's not much to say - it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today. It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.
Tribal Football

Watford midfielder Cleverey on Man Utd thumping: We must maintain intensity

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverey says their 4-1 win against former club Manchester United was an exciting game to be involved in. Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, João Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis all found the net in a 4-1 win over the Red Devils, who lost Harry Maguire to a second-half sending off with the score at 2-1.
ClutchPoints

Man United Twitter has absolutely had it after humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford

Another weekend, another disgraceful result for Manchester United. Following a two-week international break and a chance to regroup, the Red Devils came out on Saturday and fell flat on their heads in a brutal 4-1 defeat to newly-promoted Watford. Of course, Man United Twitter is absolutely furious over yet another awful performance, calling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s head. Here are some of the most savage reactions:
chatsports.com

Watford 4 Manchester United 1

It was an afternoon to forget for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team as the Reds lost our first match following the international break. . The encounter at Vicarage Road got off to a manic start with David De Gea saving not one but two Ismaila Sarr penalties as the Senegalese's first attempt had to be retaken. However, first-half goals from Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr ensured Claudio Ranieri’s side still went into the break two goals up.
Tribal Football

Ronaldo has message for Man Utd teammates ahead of Watford clash

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has called on teammates to rally for their clash with Watford. Ronaldo has urged Manchester United to dig deep to get back on track. The Red Devils return to Premier League action at Watford after six losses in 12 games. And the United legend posted...
