Burnley host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League as we welcome club football back into our lives following a rather boring international break. The Clarets have endured a very tough start to the season, having won just one of their opening 11 league fixtures. Five draws and five defeats in the other ten leave them 18th in the table, although their spirits will have been lifted in the couple of weeks prior to the international break, beating Brentford 3-1 before snatching an unlikely point at Chelsea last time out.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO