When Tottenham were recently hailed for upgrading on Nuno Espirito Santo in their dugout, Wolves fans argued they had already been there, done that. It is now time for that view to spread beyond the Wolves fraternity to the rest of the Premier League. Portuguese boss Bruno Lage is making his team better than last season in all aspects, first in terms of the exciting football but now also in results.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO