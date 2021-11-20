ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andrew Garfield Denies Rumors That He’s a Stamp Collector

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Garfield is setting the internet’s biggest rumor straight: He’s not a stamp collector. While most people advise against looking yourself up on the internet, Garfield took this challenge head on with GQ. He sat down...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Andrew Garfield contains multitudes

Andrew Garfield was feeling achy, even after two days of icing his back. The actor has always thrown himself into his roles, losing 40 pounds to play a 17th-century missionary in “Silence,” or spending months training to sing on-screen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new film “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!” But this pain was earned on his time off from shooting, playing three hours of pickup basketball in a local gym in Calgary, Canada.
CELEBRITIES
geekositymag.com

Andrew Garfield’s Hilarious Tease To Spider-Man: No Way Home Question

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. At this point, Andrew Garfield can only crack jokes when reporters ask him about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Without a doubt, it’s the elephant in the room. In the past month, Andrew Garfield denied or dodged the rumors. Poor...
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Can Andrew Garfield's 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' Musical Performance Be the First Best Actor Winner in Over 55 Years?

Musicals are divisive by nature, but they can hit a sweet spot with awards voters with the right cast and crew. Andrew Garfield leads the charge on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” With tender vocals and a heartfelt vulnerability, Garfield could emerge as a definitive challenger to the best actor prize that has seemed preordained to Will Smith for “King Richard.” If achieved, Garfield would be the first leading actor from a musical to win in over 55 years.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Says He's Excited to See What Marvel Has Planned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel fans around the world are convinced that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are going to be joining current franchise star Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home this December. Thanks to supposed leaks and rumors online, there's really nothing the actors can say to make fans believe them, but that doesn't mean Garfield hasn't tried. The actor is now in the middle of his second movie press tour in the last couple of months and he has not stopped fielding questions about his involvement in No Way Home, many of them coming with a wink from whoever is asking.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Andrew Garfield
ComicBook

Spider-Man Star Andrew Garfield's Experiences With The Series Made Him Set Boundaries

Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield says that his experiences with the series made him set some boundaries with the public eye. He talked to Bustle about Tick Tick Boom and the topic of everyone's favorite Wall-Crawler could not be avoided. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few weeks away, and everyone is trying to learn some more about the previous Spider-Men. For Garfield, he's worked very hard to not share too much of himself. The actor's interior life is very important to him and he said as much in some comments with the publication. Every single thought isn't for everyone to hear, and he takes great precautions to only give takes when he feels they are necessary. As the incessant Marvel questions multiply, he remains steadfast that he's not going to give anything up at all. "No matter how I answer, I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't," Garfield told Bustle. "So in essence, you'll just have to wait and see."
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer fuels speculation about Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s return to MCU

A new trailer for the highly anticipated movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, teasing the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, was released on Tuesday (16 November).The three-minute-long trailer premiered at a fan event in Los Angeles, after which it was released online, leaving fans hyped for Tom Holland’s third, and possibly final, standalone Spider-Man film.While it was previously confirmed that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Green Goblin (William Defoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx) would be facing off against the web-slinging superhero in No Way Home, the movie’s new trailer also features Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and The...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
Polygon

A brief history of Andrew Garfield swearing he is not in Spider-Man: No Way Home

A new trailer for December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has revealed a clever way of finally doing a Sinister Six movie, but held back on one predicted mega-twist: the team up between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker from Spider-Man, and Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man. After months of speculation and “spy photo” leaks, everyone assumed the trio would pop up in the trailer courtesy of a spacetime-warping spell from Doctor Strange. They did not.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider

Andrew Garfield on ‘Tick, Tick…Boom!’ and Which Scene He’d Love to Show Jonathan Larson

If you want to see a phenomenal performance, look no further than Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, tick, tick…Boom!. While Garfield has already proven himself to be a gifted performer with his previous roles on the stage in Angels in America and in films like Never Let Me Go and Hacksaw Ridge, he’s taken himself to another level in the way he brought Jonathan Larson back to life in tick, tick…Boom!. Not only did he capture Larson’s energy and zeal for life, but he also made it look effortless, including when he had to sing full force while delivering an emotional performance. Again, if you want to see a true "tour-de-force" performance that will assuredly be nominated for an Academy Award, you want to check out tick, tick…Boom!.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Andrew Garfield’s Dating History: Emma Stone, Rita Ora and More

Under-the-radar romance. Andrew Garfield has attempted to keep his private life out of the spotlight since skyrocketing to success. The Tony nominee’s most high-profile relationship began in 2012 after playing the Peter Parker to Emma Stone‘s Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. The pair’s chemistry on set was so strong that it led to a real-life love story.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He'd Never Want To Play The Joker

The idea of playing the iconic Batman and DC villain The Joker is something the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield admits he never wants to do. Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumors Garfield will reprise his role in December's Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, and another former web-slinger, Tobey Maguire. However, some fans are now starting to pitch the idea of Garfield taking on the role of a villain, which is something he is not looking forward to doing at all.
MOVIES
Detroit News

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' review: Andrew Garfield leads one of year's best

A stirring tribute to the creative process, the very nature of creativity and the need to express oneself, "Tick, Tick... Boom!" is a knockout, a movie musical that grabs hold of the viewer at the beginning and never lets go. Andrew Garfield is electrifying as Jonathan Larson, the playwright and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Which Movie Spider-Man Costume He Likes Best

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield shared what his favorite suit for the hero was. They put his costume up against Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland's iterations of the character. His answer seemed to split things between Tom's latest suit and the one from Amazing Spider-Man II. "Out of these three, I actually like Tom [Holland's] the best," he said. "But, I like the Amazing Spider-Man II's the best, I think as well." Fans have argued this idea into the ground. A lot of people just love Maguire's suit from the Sam Raimi trilogy. But, a growing contingent of fans think that the Amazing suit is a dark horse because of the eyes and some of the webbing. Most Marvel and Sony brass agree that they've done something tremendous with the eyes on Holland's suits. They found a practical way to mess with the size of the lenses. This small change manages to inject Spidey with some more emotion during moments you can't see Peter Parker's face,
MOVIES
floydct.com

Andrew Garfield's life changed dramatically after his mother's death

Andrew Garfield's life has changed completely since the death of his mother. The 38-year-old star tragically lost his mother Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he revealed that her passing has totally "rearranged his psyche" and altered every aspect of his life. Reflecting on his career since playing Spider-Man,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy