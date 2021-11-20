Andrew Garfield Denies Rumors That He’s a Stamp Collector

Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield says that his experiences with the series made him set some boundaries with the public eye. He talked to Bustle about Tick Tick Boom and the topic of everyone's favorite Wall-Crawler could not be avoided. Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few weeks away, and everyone is trying to learn some more about the previous Spider-Men. For Garfield, he's worked very hard to not share too much of himself. The actor's interior life is very important to him and he said as much in some comments with the publication. Every single thought isn't for everyone to hear, and he takes great precautions to only give takes when he feels they are necessary. As the incessant Marvel questions multiply, he remains steadfast that he's not going to give anything up at all. "No matter how I answer, I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't," Garfield told Bustle. "So in essence, you'll just have to wait and see."

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO