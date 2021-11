BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Quarterback Trace McSorley has been signed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad and added to the roster of the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. On Monday night, the former Penn State standout tweeted his appreciation for Baltimore City and the Ravens organization. “I cherish all the relationships I had with the teammates, coaches, staff and fans there and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season!” McSorley tweeted. Incredibly thankful for my time as a @Ravens and the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream. I cherish all the relationships I had with...

