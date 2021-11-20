ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban claims it intends to pay three-month salaries of government employees

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): The Taliban on Saturday claimed that salaries of the past three months of all government employees will be paid, local media reported....

Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard. Writing for news aggregator Knewz, Australian journalist Hollie McKay highlighted how the Afghani currency is devaluing with...
Afghan Taliban Claim to Have Captured 600 IS Militants

Afghanistan's Taliban said Wednesday that they have rounded up nearly 600 members of the local Islamic State affiliate, known as Islamic State-Khorasan Province, since returning to power in mid-August. A spokesman for the General Directorate of Intelligence, the new name of the Afghan spy agency under Islamist Taliban rule, told...
Taliban believe current government in Afghanistan is inclusive: Spokesperson

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said the outfit consider the government they have installed in Afghanistan to be inclusive as it includes members of various ethnic groups. This claim comes as the Taliban has been facing stringent criticism from the international community for the all-male government...
Taliban struggles with governance challenges, abject failures threaten regional stability

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): More than ten weeks since the takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban government is now facing its biggest test of managing the country's governance and its abject failure is threatening the regional stability. Di Valerio Fabbri, writing in Geopolitica.info said that the Taliban's governance tests are...
Afghanistan: Kandahar residents harassed by armed men claiming to be Taliban member

Kandahar [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): As the security situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, residents in the southern province of Kandahar said that some armed individuals claiming to be members of the Taliban are harassing the people, local media reported on Sunday. According to Tolo News, residents called on officials...
U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: Taliban acting foreign minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): At a time when the Taliban regime faces problems in getting international recognition, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, local media reported. Muttaqi said the interim Afghan government was in contact with senior Chinese...
