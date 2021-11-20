ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: Taliban acting foreign minister

sacramentosun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): At a time when the Taliban regime faces problems in getting international recognition, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said China could play an important role in Afghanistan's...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Three months into Taliban's rule, Afghanistan on the fringe of falling apart

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Three months into the Taliban takeover and Afghanistan is the embodiment of a country on the fringe of falling apart amid devasting economic crisis hitting every Afghan hard. Writing for news aggregator Knewz, Australian journalist Hollie McKay highlighted how the Afghani currency is devaluing with...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Reconstruction#Ani#Afghan#Chinese#Pajhwok Afghan News#The China Media Group#Cmg
albuquerqueexpress.com

Iran's envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul to meet with Taliban officials: Reports

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban, Afghan media reported. According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy...
MIDDLE EAST
milwaukeesun.com

Pakistan invites Taliban for ministerial meet of Afghanistan's neighbours

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 17 (ANI): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the Taliban would be invited to the third ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours. The meeting is expected to be held in China next year, local media reported. "Afghanistan's interim government will also be invited to the next meeting...
CHINA
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
China
foreigndesknews.com

Afghanistan’s Ghost Soldiers Undermined Fight Against Taliban – Ex-Official

Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government’s books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists so that generals could pocket their wages. The Taliban rapidly seized control of Afghanistan in August, as US forces withdrew after...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

In Taliban's Afghanistan, Haqqani Network is the new kingmaker: Report

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Three months since the Taliban take over of Afghanistan, the Haqqani Network --- which was often responsible for the deadliest and highest-profile terrorist attacks on US forces -- has now emerged as kingmakers in Kabul. Writing for the War on the Rocks publication, Jeff M...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan minister acting like Taliban's FM: Pak lawmaker Mohsin Dawar

Lahore [Pakistan], November 22 (ANI): Member of Pakistan National assembly, Mohsin Dawar, stated that the foreign minister of Pakistan with his staunch support for the Taliban was acting like a foreign minister of the outfit, which regained control over Afghanistan recently. The statement was made by Dawar during a panel...
ASIA
KEYT

Taliban urges U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan’s assets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban foreign ministry is urging the U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan’s assets, which were blocked after the takeover. The militant group’s acting foreign minister calls the sanctions against the Doha agreement signed on February 2020. The country also is facing an economic crisis that has alarmed international organizations. The World Food Program says 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like conditions.” Meanwhile an explosion Wednesday hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul, killing one civilian and wounding three others. A Taliban official told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
FOREIGN POLICY
sacramentosun.com

UK government could boycott China's genocide Games, MP says

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, with the country's foreign secretary and a high-ranked politician accusing China of committing genocide. US president Joe Biden is widely thought to be on the verge of announcing that his country will be conducting a...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban to appoint new envoys, officials to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): The Taliban on Monday said that new envoys and officials will be appointed to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad. Inamullah Samangnai, the Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said currently most of Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad are run by envoys appointed by the former government. He said the Islamic Emirate is in contact with the Afghanistan embassies abroad.
WORLD
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy