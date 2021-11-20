Magnetene – A Graphene-Like 2D Material – Leverages Quantum Effects To Achieve Ultra-Low Friction

In low-dimensional systems, the combination of reduced dimensionality, strong interactions and topology has led to a growing number of many-body quantum phenomena. Thermal transport, which is sensitive to all energy-carrying degrees of freedom, provides a discriminating probe of emergent excitations in quantum materials and devices. However, thermal transport measurements in low dimensions are dominated by the phonon contribution of the lattice, requiring an experimental approach to isolate the electronic thermal conductance. Here we measured non-local voltage fluctuations in a multi-terminal device to reveal the electronic heat transported across a mesoscopic bridge made of low-dimensional materials. Using two-dimensional graphene as a noise thermometer, we measured the quantitative electronic thermal conductance of graphene and carbon nanotubes up to 70"‰K, achieving a precision of ~1% of the thermal conductance quantum at 5"‰K. Employing linear and nonlinear thermal transport, we observed signatures of energy transport mediated by long-range interactions in one-dimensional electron systems, in agreement with a theoretical model.

