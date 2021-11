With the Broncos' bye week awaiting them following Sunday's game, they'll have to keep the same focus that has led them to the brink of earning a second three-game win streak. Behind a season-best rushing performance from Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon III and a dominant defensive showing, Denver got its best win of the season a week ago against the Cowboys. But if they backslide against the Eagles, the massive win won't mean nearly as much. The play and leadership of veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be key, as will his growing comfort with a nearly fully healthy receiving corps featuring Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO