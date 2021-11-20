ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

DJ Smith needs to be held accountable now!!! Nick Paul contract extension?!

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. Finally, Sens fans can start looking forward to some NHL action again as we are now less than 72 hours away from Ottawa visiting Colorado on...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Kadri Deserves Contract Extension

The Colorado Avalanche have recently awarded hefty contract extensions to several of their franchise cornerstones, including captain Gabriel Landeskog and blueline star Cale Makar this past offseason. They must also account for the looming contract extension of their most important piece, Nathan MacKinnon, who surely demands a substantial increase to his paltry compensation of $6.3-million per year after the 2022-23 campaign. Consequently, the Avalanche must decide how Nazem Kadri – a two-way center with a mean streak who is up for contract renewal – fits into the organization’s future plans. A resurgence of sorts has put his reputational issues on the back-burner, and suggests he could be given a contract extension for his efforts. Let’s dig in.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Nick Paul
Person
Dylan Gambrell
Person
Nick Holden
Person
Lassi Thomson
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Logan Shaw
Person
Josh Norris
Person
Victor Mete
Person
Nikita Zaitsev
Person
Filip Gustavsson
NHL

Avalanche Returns to Home to Host Senators

The Colorado Avalanche begins a three-game homestand Monday versus the Ottawa Senators. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since February 11, 2020. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs brought home their first victory against the NHL's 32nd expansion team, the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Welcome Suter: Kaprizov on 3rd Line

Dean Evason has thrown the lines into the blender again and he spit out the one constant that he has had in his Wild coaching tenure. The Joel Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway, Marcus Foligno line will be reunited. Kevin Fiala will play with Ryan Hartman and Mats Zuccarello while the...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Tracking The Sabres: Rasmus Dahlin

This blog format focuses on isolating the shifts of an individual Sabres player. Tonight’s highlighted player is defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. In addition to thoughts on each shift, priority is given to tracking zone deployment, shots for-and-against, as well as shot attempts both for-and-against. Here’s your overall game recap if you’re...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa#Nj#Nyi#Gm
NHL

Head Coach Jared Bednar Contract Extension

DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Bednar is in his sixth season as Colorado's head coach. He owns a 191-154-40 (.548) career record, which includes a 169-98-36 (.617) mark and four straight playoff appearances since 2017-18. He sits just two wins shy of tying Bob Hartley (193) as the winningest coach in Avalanche history.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Golden Knights Vs. Red Wings

The Golden Knights have found a way to post a 9-7-0 record while getting virtually zero consistency in terms of how their lineup looks on any given night. Their most successful goal scorers in the lineup tonight are Evgenii Dadonov (5) and Reilly Smith (5). I may sound like a broken record, but the Golden Knights just can’t seem to dress a healthy lineup this season.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Allen:Larkin leads league in bad luck & 24 random NHL thoughts; Fri's Buzz

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is having a good season. But he might be leading the NHL in bad luck. A false positive on a Covid test removed him mid-game from a tight road game against the Dallas Stars Tuesday. A subsequent test proved he was Covid free, leaving the Red Wings to wonder if they would continue to rally if their captain had played third period.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

CBJ G14-- The Surprise v The Worst

Tonight begins the Blue Jackets' first major road trip of the regular season, and they do so in the desert with their foes from opening night: the Arizona Coyotes. The worst team in hockey, this team has only scored 26 goals in 13 games, and is a league worst -37 in goal differential as of prior to this game.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Flyers Rescue One Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss

The Philadelphia Flyers rescued a point against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning before falling via shootout, 4-3 (2-0), at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Claude Giroux (6th goal of the season) and Travis Konecny (5th) gave the Flyers a 2-0 lead in the first...
NHL
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Penguins get back on track against lowly Habs

The Penguins needed that game. After a stretch of less than ideal results Pittsburgh took it to the host Montreal Canadiens 6-0. The Stanley Cup Final hangover isn’t over yet for the Habs. They are one point away from last place in the Atlantic Division over Ottawa, but they’ve also played four more games than the Senators.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jim Benning has few answers as the Canucks carry on, hosting the Jets

Friday November 19 - Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks - 7 p.m. It has been five games and 11 days since the Vancouver Canucks recorded their last win, over the Dallas Stars on Nov. 7. They also grabbed a point off the Anaheim Ducks before sliding into their current four-game losing streak.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy