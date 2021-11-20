ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Bowers scores seventh score of the season, Georgia leads 28-0

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Kearis Jackson had a 38 yard punt return that set Georgia up at the Charleston Southern 22 yard line.

Then Stetson Bennett hit tight end Brock Bowers, who made a man miss and took it to the 4 yard line. But the true freshman was not done yet. He took another pass and scored on the next play to give Georgia a 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

That’s Bowers’ seventh score of the season, which leads the SEC among tight ends.

