How to evolve Snorunt into Froslass in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO