ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Man Fuming When Roommate See's His GF Naked In Their Kitchen

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's important to feel comfortable in your home. It should be the one place in the world you can...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Man finds bears eating KFC in his kitchen

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (CNN) - A California man had a shocking surprise when he found some uninvited guests at his home last month. Some bears made themselves at home in his house. While the mama bear was outside watching the house, her two cubs were inside ransacking the home and...
ANIMALS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommate#In The World#Lack Of Communication
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Keep This on Your Bed, You May Be Attracting Mice, Experts Say

There are few things more enjoyable than curling up in bed after a long day. And while you may be looking forward to snuggling up against those fluffy pillows and burrowing under your soft comforter, it may not be comfort alone you find in your bed. In fact, pest control experts say having this one common item—and not one associated with food—on your bed could be inviting mice into your sleeping space. Read on to find out how you could be making your bed a haven for mice and what to do about it.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
theeastcountygazette.com

Sleeping With Pets: Good or Bad for Owners?

Pets who share their human’s bed tend to have a “higher trust level and a tighter bond with the humans that are in their lives. It’s a big display of trust on their part,” said Dr. Dana Varble, the chief veterinary officer for the North American Veterinary Community. “In general,...
PETS
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Final Text Message To Ex-Wife: 'I Did Not Know The Woman I Had Married'

Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
CELEBRITIES
Sentinel

All the diseases that cats can transmit to humans

‘s the same as scam occurs in dogs , cats also have reservoirs on parasites, fungi, bacteria with disease that sony ericsson can transmit to humans, especially when we come into contact with their feces, saliva, urine and hair, which can cause us to develop on new diseases . Avoiding...
ANIMALS
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy