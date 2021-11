A newly empowered Britney Spears spoke out on Facebook Watch Tuesday night, sharing with fans her thoughts about the end of her conservatorship, and her hopes for the future. She started off by describing how her life has changed now that she's free, noting that 13 years -- the length of her conservatorship -- is "a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in."

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO