Ride Easy: Turkey time

Around 34 inflatable turkeys stand in the yard of "flock masters" Teresa and Greg Hardcastle's home on Willow Way in Bowling Green, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Hardcastle, who said it all started with finding marked-down inflatable turkeys for sale after Halloween six or seven years ago, felt the need to "save the turkeys, one Thanksgiving at a time," adding more turkeys each year. The Hardcastles invite the public to come take pictures with the turkeys but warn for visitors to watch for cables and other wires running through the yard. The turkeys run on a timer from about 6 a.m. each morning until just after dark from November 1 through Thanksgiving weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO