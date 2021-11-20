ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland man convicted of sex trafficking a child

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Maryland man of forcing at least eight people, some of them children, to engage...

wtop.com

Comments

Fedup20
4d ago

Too bad there’s no way to traffic his ass and give him taste of his own medicine. Eye for an eye!!! Just put him in the system and let gen pop know he trafficked children they will take care of him.

Reply(1)
9
Rosita Martin
4d ago

America! Betting he was another illegal immigrant ..... Accountability and Justice. Child Predators = DEATH PENALTY.

Reply
9
The Wise guy
4d ago

First of all is this man a illegal alien second of all I hope he gets about 50 years and deported

Reply(3)
10
 

