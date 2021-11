The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have been struggling to find their rhythm this season. A lot of the struggles have been blamed solely on the shoulders of Mayfield, but the fan base is relatively split on their thoughts regarding the starting quarterback. Some believe that the Browns would be better moving on from Mayfield, while others still have their support placed behind the face of the franchise. Nonetheless, in this post we’re going to be making some Baker Mayfield Week 11 predictions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO