Public Safety

Marchers across France decry violence against women

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other...

www.ftimes.com

wearebreakingnews.com

Thousands Of Protesters Dye France Purple Against Sexist Violence

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of many cities in France the color purple to demand measures against sexist violence in the country and criticize the Government of Emmanuel Macron, whom they have accused of not having taken into account the magnitude of the problem in the country.
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Camilla praises WI campaign to end violence against women

The Duchess of Cornwall has written an article about domestic violence for the WI membership magazine. The Duchess of Cornwall has paid tribute to a campaign by the Women’s Institute (WI) to encourage its members to raise awareness and take action to end violence against women. Camilla, who has been...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Bulletproof: a survivor fights to end violence against women in Russia

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russian student Darya saw her life change forever during an argument with her boyfriend in April last year. Shaig Zeinalov, who was drunk at the time, pulled a gun on her and fired. The shot missed, but she was hit in the eye by a fragment of the bullet that ricocheted from the wall. When she shouted at him to call an ambulance, he refused.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Rampant' violence against Sikh women highlighted in report

"Rampant, hidden" violence against women and girls from the Sikh community has been highlighted in a new report. Of the 674 people who responded to the survey, 70% saw themselves as survivors of domestic abuse. Only a third of victims had previously disclosed incidents, the "stark" report by Sikh Women's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Frankfort Times

Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report abuse, circumventing police stations where many victims feel uncomfortable filing such complaints. Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa said alternative locations can include a friend’s home or some other place where abused women feel safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlanticcitynews.net

UN raises issue of violence against women, girls in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): The United Nations in Afghanistan called on everyone for concrete actions to end violence against women on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (EVAW). According to UNAMA press advisory statement, it called on everyone for concrete actions to...
UNITED NATIONS
Frankfort Times

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron appealed Thursday to neighboring European countries to do more to stop illegal migration into France after at least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel. Macron said that when migrants arrive on French shores with hopes of heading to Britain “it...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

#WhereisPengShuai: Totalitarianism, violence against women and an overdue Olympic boycott?

Content warning: This article contains mention of sexual assault and rape. On Nov. 2, 2021, Chinese tennis pro Peng Shuai took to Weibo — a Chinese microblogging site — to recount her alleged sexual assault at the hands of high-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member and former vice premier of China, Zhang Gaoli. The post was removed after about 20 minutes and Peng’s account was suspended. After an international outcry, Chinese state media released what they claim was an email from Peng to Women’s Tennis Association CEO Steve Simon, but the note’s authenticity was questioned. China Global Television Network, the state’s international media platform,...
SPORTS
srqmagazine.com

UN Women USA Gulf Coast Announces Strides Against Violence Campaign

According to a UN Women study, almost one in three women have been subjected to intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. Further, the ongoing global pandemic has negatively impacted that number for the safety and security of women in many countries. This issue remains common, yet in the shadows, as UN Women USA aims to bring it to light and de-stigmatize it. In a leap to combat this figure, the nonprofit organization announced its first national campaign to raise awareness, advance global programs and funding to prevent and end violence, in all forms, towards women and girls.
SARASOTA, FL
caribbeantoday.com

CARICOM Diplomats Condemn Violence Against Women

WASHINGTON, D.C – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Monday called on member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) to do more to deal with the situation of violence against women, noting that “violence and harmful practices against women and girls remain pervasive in every part of the world”. Antigua...
SOCIETY
casinobeats.com

Codere reveals Red Bank to raise awareness of violence against women

Codere has presented its new social responsibility campaign, entitled Red Bank, to promote the International Day for the elimination of violence against women. Under the slogan “violence is never love”, the initiative develops different actions against sexist violence, raising awareness to the social problem and promoting a culture of equality and respect for women.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: The government can’t drag its feet over action to end violence against women any longer

In the early hours of Monday 22 November, the news broke that the government had proposed a measure to elevate violence against women and girls to the same status as terrorism.This is a stunning turnaround from a government that has so far dragged its heels when it comes to addressing and preventing gender-based violence. Until now, they have opted instead to propose piecemeal measures such as better street lighting or more plainclothes officers, while knowingly and consistently underfunding specialist women’s services, and excluding migrant women from accessing help altogether.The suggestion to make ending violence against women and girls a national...
WORLD
World Health Organization

Strengthening the health system response to violence against women in Maharashtra, India

A young 27-year-old doctor is incredulous about his former low awareness regarding violence against women, despite treating survivors in the busy medical college hospital where he works in the state of Maharashtra in western India. “I never looked at health complaints of female patients in the context of violence. Now,...
WORLD
Black Enterprise

