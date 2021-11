Stop trying to be so productive. No, really. Focusing on productivity isn’t improving your life, it’s probably making it worse. Let me explain. Growing up, we are told by parents and teachers not to “waste time.” We’re told to stop watching TV and “do something productive,” chastised for sleeping in, and constantly reminded that there are “a million ways” we could make ourselves “useful.” We have been conditioned to believe that if we are not “doing something,” then we are wasting our lives. I disagree. Sure, a certain level of productivity is necessary for society to function, but it shouldn’t be treated as an end goal in and of itself. Why not? I’m so glad that you asked.

10 DAYS AGO