Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali

The US government has notified Congress that it will remove the official terror group designation from former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a congressional source told AFP Tuesday. The decision comes on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the peace pact between the Colombian government and FARC, which led to their being disarmed and dissolved after decades of fighting. Without confirming the actual action planned, State Department spokesman Ned Price said they had notified Congress of "upcoming actions" related to FARC. "The peace process and the signing of the peace accord five years ago is something that was a seminal turning point, in some ways, in the long-running Colombia conflict," Price said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO