Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned a shadowy Russian company with...

www.ftimes.com

Marietta Daily Journal

Top US, Russian military chiefs talk amid Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON — The top military officers of the U.S. and Russia spoke Tuesday as tensions remain high over Moscow’s deployment of about 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff,...
MILITARY
WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
WORLD
atlantanews.net

Top US Diplomat Visits Senegal to Reaffirm Partnership

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, the last stop on his trip to Africa, "to reaffirm the close partnership between our two countries," the U.S. State Department said earlier this week. Blinken met with Senegalese President Macky Sall at the presidential palace early Saturday in Dakar "to...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Top US diplomat promotes American-built projects in Senegal

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Senegal, where he’s wrapping up a weeklong, three-nation tour of Africa. On a trip overshadowed by crises elsewhere on the continent, Blinken is pushing American-built infrastructure projects, sustainable development, women’s empowerment and other human rights initiatives to bolster faltering democracies across Africa. In meetings with female entrepreneurs and executives from U.S.-based multinational companies, Blinken is extolling the benefits of boosting women’s roles in economies and of buying American. And he’s taken a jab at China, which is a chief U.S. competitor for lucrative business in Senegal and elsewhere in Africa. Blinken says America invests “without saddling the country with a debt that it cannot handle.”
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US assails Russian efforts to close memorial rights group, ‘misuse’ of ‘foreign agents’ law

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Russian authorities of attacking freedom of expression by trying to shut down one of Russia’s most venerated human rights groups and demanded that they quit using a controversial law on “foreign agents” to persecute and intimidate society.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
milwaukeesun.com

US envoy discusses shared interests in Afghanistan with Russian diplomats in Moscow

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US Special Representative Thomas West met top Russian diplomats in Moscow and discussed shared interests in Afghanistan and the need for the Taliban to fulfil commitments to the international community. "Met today in Moscow with Special Presidential Representative (Zamir) Kabulov and Security Council Deputy Secretary...
FOREIGN POLICY
abc17news.com

EU eyes sanctions in Mali, and against Russian mercenaries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat says the bloc is planning to take action against anyone delaying Mali’s political transition. It’s also drawing up a list of sanctions to slap on Russian mercenaries that Mali’s government hired to fight extremists. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said foreign ministers agreed Monday to set up a system for imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Mali officials and organizations. Elections are due in Mali in February but the EU fears they will be delayed. Borrell says the ministers also gave the green light for officials to draw up a list of sanctions to impose on the Kremlin-backed private military company, Wagner Group.
POLITICS
omahanews.net

Russian diplomat qualifies U.S. "democracy summit" as "chimerical"

MOSCOW, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The so-called Summit for Democracy proposed by the United States will be "another chimerical instrument" meant to show that the West has a constructive and consolidating agenda, a Russian diplomat has said. "But a consolidating agenda should include concrete practical measures, not just theoretical speculations...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Prepare for Russian invasion of Ukraine, US warns European allies

The United States has warned European allies that Russia could be plotting to invade Ukraine in a repeat of the 2014 annexation of Crimea. US officials have privately briefed their EU counterparts on a possible military operation as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass near the border. Senior Whitehall...
POLITICS
Detroit News

US warns Europe that Russian troops might invade Ukraine

Washington – The U.S. is raising the alarm with European Union allies that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine as tensions flare between Moscow and the bloc over migrants and energy supplies. With Washington closely monitoring a buildup of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border, U.S. officials...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Top U.S., Ukrainian Diplomats Discuss Russian Troop Buildup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia would be making a "serious mistake" if it were to try to repeat what it did in 2014 in Ukraine, and he said Washington was concerned by reports of "unusual Russian military activity' near the Ukrainian border. Blinken made the comments...
MILITARY
news4sanantonio.com

Taiwan's president confirms US troops on the ground as threats from China grow

WASHINGTON (TND) — Relations between Beijing and Taiwan have become increasingly tense this year as the Chinese military continues flying record numbers of military jets into Taiwanese airspace. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of an “increasingly aggressive” China earlier this year, making it no surprise that Taiwan’s president –...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US to remove Colombia's FARC from terror list

The US government has notified Congress that it will remove the official terror group designation from former rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a congressional source told AFP Tuesday. The decision comes on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the peace pact between the Colombian government and FARC, which led to their being disarmed and dissolved after decades of fighting. Without confirming the actual action planned, State Department spokesman Ned Price said they had notified Congress of "upcoming actions" related to FARC. "The peace process and the signing of the peace accord five years ago is something that was a seminal turning point, in some ways, in the long-running Colombia conflict," Price said.
U.S. POLITICS

