ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Rittenhouse lawyers' trial playbook: Don't 'crusade,' defend

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Soon after a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges against him, defense attorney Mark Richards took a swipe at his predecessors, telling reporters that their tactics — leaning into Rittenhouse's portrayal as a rallying point for the right to carry weapons and defend oneself — were not his.

“I was hired by the two first lawyers. I’m not going to use their names,” Richards said Friday. “They wanted to use Kyle for a cause and something that I think was inappropriate — and I don’t represent causes. I represent clients.”

Richards, beaming as he talked to reporters outside his Racine law office after the acquittal, said that to him, the only thing that mattered was “whether he was found not guilty or not.”

It seemed an apt comment from Richards. Along with co-counsel Corey Chirafisi, he spent the months leading up to the case in virtual silence — “I don't do interviews,” he said brusquely to one emailed request in December — and sought at trial to minimize the polarizing questions about Second Amendment rights.

Hours after the verdict, Fox News touted an exclusive interview and upcoming documentary on Rittenhouse, with footage that made it clear a crew had been embedded with him during the trial. Richards told The Associated Press on Saturday that he opposed the crew as inappropriate, but that it was arranged by those raising money for Rittenhouse.

“It was not approved by me, but I’m not always in control," he said, adding that he had to toss the crew out of the room on several occasions: “I think it detracted from what we were trying to do, and that was obviously to get Kyle found not guilty.”

Regardless of what was happening behind the scenes, the strategy from Richards and Chirafisi in court was clear: get the jury to regard Rittenhouse as a scared teenager who shot to save his life.

They repeatedly focused on the two minutes, 55 seconds in which the shootings unfolded — the critical moments in which Rittenhouse, then 17, said he felt a threat and pulled the trigger.

“These guys have a client who is a human being … that’s what they’re rightly focused on,” said Dean Strang, a defense attorney and distinguished professor in residence at Loyola University Chicago School of Law. Strang, who spoke to the AP before Friday’s verdict and who wasn't connected to the case, said Richards and Chirafisi see Rittenhouse "as an 18-year-old kid who landed in a whole lot of trouble, more than he could handle.”

In the days after the shootings, Rittenhouse — who brought an AR-style rifle to a protest, saying he was protecting a stranger’s property — was initially represented by attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who painted Rittenhouse as a defender of liberty and a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms. Pierce tweeted a video of Rittenhouse speaking by phone from a jail in Illinois, where he's from, thanking supporters. A video released by a group tied to his legal team said Rittenhouse was being “sacrificed by politicians” whose “end game” was to stop the “constitutional right of all citizens to defend our communities.”

Rivers of money flowed in to a legal defense fund — more than enough for Rittenhouse to post his $2 million bail — but Wood left the case and became active in pressing the claim that Donald Trump had won the presidential election. Pierce left the criminal case in December after prosecutors said he shouldn’t be allowed to raise money for Rittenhouse, but he stayed on the civil side of things until Rittenhouse said he fired him in February.

On Friday, Richards recounted his first meeting with Rittenhouse: “I told him when I first met him, if he’s looking for somebody to go off on a crusade, I wasn’t his lawyer.”

Richards — gravel-voiced, gruff and often sprawled back in his chair during the proceedings — had seemed to be the lead attorney in the months leading up to the trial. After the verdicts, he called Chirafisi his co-counsel — “not second chair” — and referred to him as his “best friend."

They came to court prepared. Richards used several videos during his opening statement — over the objection of prosecutors who did not seize on that opportunity.

They argued vehemently for a mistrial when they felt prosecutors were acting in bad faith, and appeared to outmaneuver prosecutors in getting a gun charge dismissed.

And they made a careful calculation with perhaps their biggest decision: whether Rittenhouse should take the stand, risking a potentially damaging cross-examination. Richards said they tested their case against a pair of mock juries and found it was “substantially better” with Rittenhouse testifying.

“It wasn’t a close call,” he said.

Richards is a courtroom veteran and was a prosecutor in Racine and Kenosha counties in the late 1980s before he opened his own firm in 1990 that specializes in criminal defense. Chirafisi is also a former prosecutor and has been practicing law for more than 20 years. His law firm is in Madison.

The attorneys repeatedly pushed back against prosecutors’ notion that Rittenhouse was an outsider drawn to Kenosha by the chaos, noting that although he lived in nearby Antioch, Illinois, his father lived in Kenosha and Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha County as a lifeguard. Richards shared his own distress at watching the violence in Kenosha from his home in Racine after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

While prosecutors tried to show that Rittenhouse acted as a vigilante who overreacted, he and his lawyers argued that he was defending himself. “You as jurors will end up looking at it from the standpoint of a 17-year-old under the circumstances as they existed,” Richards told the jury.

When Rittenhouse was on the stand, they were quick to object to the prosecutor's cross-examination, calling it badgering.

In one fiery moment of the trial, after the defense objected to prosecutor Thomas Binger's line of questioning, Chirafisi raised the prospect that Binger was trying to provoke a mistrial because the state was faring poorly.

“I don’t know that it’s my role to sit here and say who’s winning,” Chirafisi told the judge. “I don’t think that’s necessarily what I’m supposed to do. But I think the court has to make some findings as it relates to the bad faith on the part of the prosecution.”

Richards and Chirafisi split the duties at trial, with Richards doing the opening statement and closing argument and Chirafisi handling much of the witness testimony. Richards said the two argued over who would question Gaige Grosskreutz, the man who had a gun in his hand when Rittenhouse shot and wounded him.

Richards said Chirafisi won — and did a better job than he would have. Chirafisi got Grosskreutz to admit that he had pointed his gun at Rittenhouse.

“It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him … that he fired, right?” Chirafisi asked.

“Correct,” Grosskreutz replied. Under follow-up questioning from the prosecutor, Grosskreutz said he never meant to point his weapon at Rittenhouse.

Strang, who helped represent Steven Avery in the case documented by the Netflix “Making a Murderer” series, described Chirafisi as quick-witted and always engaged in the courtroom. Strang said Richards is slow to anger, but “won't let go” if he thinks something is unfair.

That was evident during Richards’ closing argument when, in his booming voice, he looked at the prosecutors' table and repeatedly accused Binger of lying. Jurors appeared riveted. Richards repeated his distaste for the way prosecutors presented their case on Friday.

He also blamed social media for spreading what he called “not the true story” of the events in Kenosha right after they happened — “something we had to work to overcome in court.”

“I knew this case was big,” Richards told reporters. “I never knew it was going to be this big.”

___

Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Scott Bauer in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Conviction of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers undermines everything the Left said after the Rittenhouse acquittal

Three white men, Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, hunted down an unarmed black man in February of 2020, shooting at Ahmaud Arbery as he ran, barefoot, away from the truck chasing him. Travis fatally shot him and, according to Bryan, yelled out, “F***ing n*****” as Arbery took his final breaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Wood
Person
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Kyle Rittenhouse, Far-Right Darling, Tells Tucker Carlson He ‘Supports the BLM Movement’

Kyle Rittenhouse — the teen who was acquitted Friday after he shot three people, killing two, at a racial justice protest in Kenosha last summer — told Tucker Carlson that he is “not a racist person.” “I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating,” he said in a clip released by Fox News, teasing an interview with the host that will air Monday night. Shortly after the jury announced its verdict on Friday, the network teased the interview special. On Sunday, Fox aired a “sneak peek” of the interview, where Rittenhouse denied that his actions that day were related to race....
KENOSHA, WI
Radar Online.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Defendant's Lawyers Accuse Prosecution Of 'Lying' When They Say Their Client Provoked Violence In Kenosha

As both sides make their closing arguments to the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the defense is reportedly accusing the prosecution of lying to the court. As the jury in Rittenhouse's trial grows closer to reaching a final verdict in the case, things started heating up when the prosecution finished their closing remarks to the court on Monday.
KENOSHA, WI
Pantagraph

Watch now: 'I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself,' Rittenhouse testifies

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys filed a motion asking for a mistrial Wednesday afternoon, arguing the prosecution had improperly questioned the defendant. The move came after a dramatic morning during the eighth day of the trial, when Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense, stating that he shot three people on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during civil unrest in Kenosha to protect himself. Rittenhouse was called to the stand Wednesday at 9:35 a.m. and testified until after 4 p.m.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Lawyers#Criminal Defense#Attorneys#Fox News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
inquirer.com

One word that might’ve convicted Kyle Rittenhouse | The Grammarian

Kyle Rittenhouse might have been convicted if the judge overseeing his murder trial preferred a different dictionary. Judge Bruce Schroeder received reams of criticism (and also effusive praise) for many of his decisions throughout Rittenhouse’s trial to slant the proceedings in favor of the defendant. But perhaps none was more scrutinized — or inscrutable — than his decree that prosecutors were not allowed to refer to Joseph Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber — whom Rittenhouse killed with an AR-15-style rifle — as victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy