Premier League

Man United in meltdown: Bruno Fernandes seen angrily wagging fingers at booing fans after shock 4-1 defeat to Watford... with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holding his hands up in apology

By Danny Gallagher For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The extent of the meltdown at Manchester United has been laid bare, after fans took to booing an apologising Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players following a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford.

United failed to get over their slump as Premier League football returned from the international break, and were taken apart by Claudio Ranieri's men.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cut a miserable, forlorn figure at the final whistle and quickly hurried over to the away end to apologise to the travelling fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDs1W_0d2pu52G00
As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepped forward to apologise boos started to ring in the away end
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pr5uV_0d2pu52G00
An angry Bruno Fernandes, stood behind his manager, started wagging his finger at the fans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBtwS_0d2pu52G00
Fernandes was furious and made his feeling known to the supporters in turn, as speculation over Solskjaer's future in charge of United now reaches fever pitch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xjPZz_0d2pu52G00

Cameras honed in on Solskjaer as he was surrounded by some of his key men, who could be seen applauding the away end.

Yet a chorus of boos began to raise in decibels as Solskjaer stepped forward, provoking an angry Bruno Fernandes to gesticulate wildly and wag his finger at the away end.

The Portuguese star then appeared to be signalling to the United fans that their frustration should be directed at the whole team, not just the apologising manager.

Solskjaer looped round in front of the fans raising his hands in apologetic fashion, before turning and making his way towards the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCc9M_0d2pu52G00
Solskjaer applauded the away fans before raising both his hands to say sorry for the result
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsG6G_0d2pu52G00
 United suffered their fifth defeat in seven games with the demoralising Watford capitulation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROPa9_0d2pu52G00
Watford dominated the first-half and Josh King finally rewarded them with the first goal

Watford had taken a 2-0 lead in the match courtesy of early goals from Josh King and Ismaila Sarr, before United's forgotten man Donny van de Beek managed to claw a goal back.

United struggled to cope with the pressure which followed, with a collapse soon beckoning after captain Harry Maguire received a second yellow card on 69minutes and was given his marching orders.

From there, United looked lost at sea. Late injury time goals from youngster Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rubbed salt into the wound, inflicting yet another big defeat upon the Red Devils.

Speaking after the match goalkeeper David de Gea fronted up and insisted the performance his side had put in was simply embarrassing.

'There's not much to say - it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today,' De Gea said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXv4d_0d2pu52G00
David de Gea ripped into Manchester United for an 'embarrassing' display away at Watford

'It's not acceptable - the way we were playing and doing things. It's easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it's the players. We need to show much more than we are doing.

'Embarrassing first half - we could've conceded four goals in 45 minutes. It was hard to watch the team playing today - it was nightmare after nightmare. It's not acceptable.

'We are trying to give our best and fight for the team but for sure something is very wrong. You can see in the games - it's very low level, very poor. Sorry to the fans, once again.

