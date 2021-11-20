ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Huddersfield 1-0 West Brom: Baggies boss Valerien Ismael urges his team to show killer instinct after suffering fourth straight away defeat

By Agencies
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Frustrated West Brom boss Valérien Ismaël has demanded his players show their killer instinct after a dismal defeat at Huddersfield further dented their promotion hopes.

Terriers' striker Daniel Sinani scored the only goal early on, but Albion dominated possession without a cutting edge and saw skipper Jake Livermore shown a controversial red card.

'It was a strange game,' said Ismaël who watched his side lose for a fourth time in a row away from home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m45fI_0d2pu3Go00
Valerien Ismael has seen his team lose its last straight four away games in the league

'You can lose a game and deserve it but today when you watch the whole 90 minutes it was a good game for us.

'There were two penalties we could have had and a red card that was never a red card. But even with 10 men we tried to the end to score.

'We dominate opponents but we need to score to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcG5a_0d2pu3Go00
West Brom had captain Jake Livermore sent off in the second half of a miserable afternoon

'We have the mentality to score at any time. The final passes, the quality, the focus and the desire. We are frustrated and have to transform that on the pitch.

'We need to be less hectic in our decision-making and have a massive desire to score. We just need that killer instinct to score a goal.”

Albion are expected to appeal the red card shown to Livermore for a high foot in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edM25_0d2pu3Go00
Matt Phillips (left) and Albion struggled to break down Huddersfield in the 1-0 loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fxc8a_0d2pu3Go00
Daniel Sinani (third left) scored the only goal of the game as Huddersfield beat West Brom

MATCH FACTS

Huddersfield (3-4-3): Nicholls; Colwill, Sarr, Pearson; Turton, Toffolo, High, O'Brien; Ward (Campbell 68), Thomas, Sinani

Subs not used: Schofield, Ruffels, Aarons, Russell, Koroma, Odubeko

Manager: Carlos Corberan

Goals: Sinani (6)

Booked: Turton

West Bromwich Albion (3-4-2-1): Johnstone; Clarke, Bartley, Kipre; Gardner-Hickman, Townsend, Livermore, Mowatt (Molumbi 75); Phillips (Furlong 82); Diangana (Hugill 61), Grant

Subs not used: Button, Ajayi, Reach, Robinson

Manager: Valerien Ismael

Goals:

Booked: Kipre, Diangana

'The footage of the foul is clear.

'It is a foul but it is a yellow and not a red,' he added.

The defeat leaves The Baggies eight points behind second-placed Bournemouth but Town’s win puts them right back in the mix behind the chasing pack.

'It was a very important win,' said Terriers boss Carlos Corbéran.

'We knew how tough and how difficult it was going to be.

'Physically, technically and mentally it was very hard today.

'We knew they are a team that you can’t lose concentration and focus against.

'Our understanding was good but we couldn’t impose ourselves enough and use the room the gave us.

'Everyone was really good.

The only target this year is to be a competitive team against any kind of opponent and I’m still learning how to prepare for these very demanding games.

'When you are playing at support of the fans is key.

'The fans create a very positive atmosphere that help the team to compete well.'

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Valerien Ismael impressed by West Brom ‘warrior’ Dara O’Shea

Boss Valerien Ismael says he’s been impressed by ‘warrior’ Dara O’Shea as the defender continues his rehabilitation following ankle surgery. O’Shea had been in outstanding form for the Baggies before breaking his ankle whilst playing for the Republic of Ireland in September. After undergoing surgery, the centre-back was ruled out...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Livermore
newschain

Jake Livermore dismissed as West Brom lose to the only goal at Huddersfield

Huddersfield struck a huge blow in the Championship promotion race as Danel Sinani struck the only goal of the game to beat West Brom 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium. The Town striker turned in Danny Ward’s pass just six minutes in, to hand the Baggies a fourth straight away defeat on a miserable afternoon in which their skipper Jake Livermore was also shown a straight red card for violent conduct.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Huddersfield punish passive Baggies

West Bromwich Albion suffered a fourth successive away defeat as they were beaten by Huddersfield Town at The John Smith's Stadium. Danel Sinani scored the only goal of the match after only six minutes after the West Brom defence parted to allow the Luxembourg international to tap home. The Baggies...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

QPR 1-0 Huddersfield: Late Luke Amos header seals win for Rangers

Luke Amos scored a late winner for QPR as they beat Huddersfield 1-0 and moved up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship table. Amos, recently back from the second long-term knee injury of his career, headed in Chris Willock's cross with nine minutes remaining at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Killer Instinct#West Brom#Baggies#Pearson#Campbell 68 Rrb#Odubeko
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

West Brom youngster Ethan Ingram eager to seize his chance when it comes

Promising defender Ethan Ingram says he is working hard to ensure he will be ready if he gets the nod to feature for Albion in the Championship this season. The 18-year-old right-back made his Baggies debut against Arsenal in the League Cup back in August. And he has also been...
SOCCER
Shropshire Star

Valerien Ismael to make fortress Hawthorns even stronger

Head coach Valerien Ismael expects Albion to get even stronger at The Hawthorns – despite his side currently being unbeaten at home. The Baggies have the second best home record in the Championship having won six and drawn three of their nine games so far. But while only Coventry have...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Match report: Arsenal U-23s 1-4 West Brom

Our under-23s slipped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat against West Brom in the Premier League Cup on Thursday night. A combination of injuries and international absentees forced Kevin Betsy into fielding a much-changed starting line-up. West Brom took the lead inside six minutes as Tom Fellows capitalised on some indecision...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has challenged Tanguy Ndombele to prove he can put his own interests aside and become more of a team player as the French midfielder eyes a recall against Leeds on Sunday. Conte will be without Oliver Skipp due to suspension this weekend and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Conor Townsend: West Bromwich Albion defender signs new Baggies deal

West Bromwich Albion left-back Conor Townsend has signed a new deal with the Championship side until 2025. Townsend, 28, is in his fourth season at The Hawthorns since being signed by Albion following relegation from the Premier League in July 2108, from then League One side Scunthorpe United. He has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes: Not at our best for Wolves defeat

West Ham boss David Moyes admits they were flat for defeat to Wolves on Saturday. Raúl Jiménez's second half strike was enough to keep the points in the Midlands and end a run for the Hammers which had taken in seven games in all competitions. Moyes said, "It was not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers blasts Leicester fans for booing his side after a resounding 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea and admits supporters' negativity can cause 'anxiety'

Brendan Rodgers hit out at Leicester fans after they booed the team at the end of each of a demoralising 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea. Rodgers, who denied his side's lacklustre showing had anything to do with reports linking him with the Manchester United job last week, considered the catcalls from supporters as disrespectful given The Foxes won the FA Cup last season and are currently struck down by a series of injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Jimenez strike gives Wolves 1-0 win over West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez netted a fine second-half goal to secure a 1-0 home win over high-flying West Ham United after both sides missed chances in an entertaining Premier League clash on Saturday. Jimenez gave visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski no chance with a first-time shot from 18 metres into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goal and highlights Wolves 1-0 West Ham in Premier League

Wolves were a really brave team, and they knew how to finish their dinner, even though they scored only once, they got the win and are top 10 in the table, West Ham stayed in the top 4 but are in danger of going down. 11:46 AM4 hours ago. Change...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

265K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy