3 Reasons To Sign-Up for Girls on the Run Las Vegas 2021 5K

Lace up your running shoes and don’t forget to stretch before heading over to the Girls on the Run Las Vegas’ (GOTR) 2021 5K on Saturday, December 4. The festivities begin at 8:30 a.m. and the run starts at 9:30 a.m.

GOTR is a non-profit organization made up of trained coaches that lead groups through a research-based program that works towards teaching young girls that they have limitless potential and inspiring them to boldly chase their dreams.

The non-profit celebrates reaching the finish line of their 10-week experience-based curriculum, which is a program designed to build confidence and foster compassion in girls grades third through eighth. The 5K run isn’t a competition, it’s a social gathering for elementary and middle school girls to build confidence, make friends, celebrate good health and have a good time.

Previous GOTR event / Photo Courtesy of Girls on the Run

Driving past children walking home wearing masks, it’s hard to imagine how challenging it has been for them to grow up amid the pandemic. These are the types of programs that help build friendships and healthy support systems among young kids. Here are three reasons to sign-up for the family-friendly marathon.

1. Helps Build Friendships

Paul Schwartz, a professor of psychology and education at Mount Saint Mary College wrote in “The Hudson Valley Parent” , that “More than half the children referred for emotional behavioral problems have no friends or find difficulty interacting with peers.”

The 5K event brings together over 342 girls from 26 different sites to participate in the run and festivities. Every girl participating will be accompanied by an adult Running Buddy. This is a great opportunity for kids to bond with their peers and create supportive buddy systems with their classmates.

Previous GOTR event / Photo Courtesy of Girls on the Run

Especially after experiencing isolation during the pandemic, kids need to know they are not alone. Running alongside their peers may be just the boost they need to lift their spirits and make them feel seen.

2. Fun Way to Exercise

For some, exercising may feel like a chore, which is why walking, jogging or running alongside kids their age might be the best catalyst for motivation. Because this is a race where everyone wins. Kids may go at their own pace accompanied by a Running Buddy while interacting with their friends.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that children ages 6 through 17 should do at least one hour of “moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity each day.”

Walking, running or jogging the 5K meets this recommended amount of daily exercise for children of these ages.

Previous GOTR event / Photo Courtesy of Girls on the Run

3. Teaches Goal Setting

Similar to acing an exam after weeks of studying, children that set out to complete the 5K are making a goal and then experiencing the fruition of their hard work at the finish line. Events like this one instill a great lesson that teaches goal setting.

Psychology Today says that “being goal-oriented is a critical part of how children learn to become resourceful, which is defined as one’s ability to find and use available resources to solve problems and shape the future.”

The GOTR program fuels confidence in kids because it gives them a sense of accomplishment. Participants in the race also have the opportunity to shake off a feeling of complacency through completing the 5K.

Whether you are a parent, teacher, counselor or part of the Las Vegas community, there’s several reasons to register for the GOTR 5K.

