Premier League

Fulham 4-1 Barnsley: Aleksandar Mitrovic nets 21st goal of the season as hosts claim seventh successive Championship victory to go top of the table

By Ian Winrow
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Aleksandar Mitrovic added yet another goal to his remarkable season haul - but boss Marco Silva highlighted a late opportunity that went begging to underline the forward's commitment to Fulham's promotion charge.

Mitrovic set the Cottagers on course for the win that moved them to the top of the Championship with his 21st league goal of the campaign, with Fabio Carvalho, Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson completing a routine win.

Victor Adeboyejo replied for struggling Barnsley but the margin of victory could have been even greater, particularly if Carvalho had not missed an open goal after being unselfishly set up by Mitrovic in the final moments of the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39X8rL_0d2pu1VM00
Fulham made it seven Championship wins in a row by sweeping aside struggling Barnsley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ESuL_0d2pu1VM00
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home his 21st league goal of the season

MATCH FACTS

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Hector, Ream, Robinson (Bryan 85), Reed (Seri 80), Cairney (Onomah 80), Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic.

Subs Not Used: Reid, Rodrigo Muniz, Gazzaniga, Mawson.

Goals: Mitrovic 24, Carvalho 34, Kebano 72, Wilson 81.

Barnsley: Collins, Sibbick, Helik, Andersen, Jordan Williams, Styles, Benson, Frieser (Iseka 54),Palmer (Moon 75), Morris (Adeboyejo 75), Woodrow.

Subs Not Used: Walton, Oduor, Vita, Oulare.

Goals: Adeboyejo 78.

Ref: Josh Smith (Lincolnshire).

'I told the players in the dressing room, that shows his (MItrovic's) commitment to the club, his team-mates, to me, to the staff and with our target,' said Silva. 'I think it was 4-1 and he did what he should do, and he did it.

'The players know we want to share the goals but of course if you have a player like Mitro normally the striker is the one who scores. But we have to link with the wingers and the midfielders have to appear in the right places, and we did that.

He added: 'Of course it's good to be top of the table. But we want to look at the table before the last day of the competition.'

New Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi - who takes formal charge on Monday - watched from the stands as Mitrovic headed the 24th minute opener before Carvalho added the second ten minutes later with a fine individual goal.

Kebano put Fulham completely in control in the 72nd minute and Wilson wrapped things up with a cool finish after Adeboyejo had replied in the 78th minute.

'We have lots of games to come and I hope there is going to be some fresh start under the new manager and I truly believe we have the team and the quality to get out of the situation,' said Jo Laumann, the interim Barnsley manager.

'When someone new comes in you always hope they will get something extra out of the team and the squad. There is a lack of confidence and I hope he can increase the belief but they are good characters and it has never been about a lack of belief.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4xRv_0d2pu1VM00
Harry Wilson made the points safe with a fine strike in the 81st minute on Saturday

