When he looks back on his career, Max Esterson may someday say that COVID-19 was what set him on the path to becoming a professional race car driver. Esterson, a 19-year-old New Yorker, had finished his first partial season in Formula Ford in the United States in 2020. “Moving up to USF2000 was quite a big step financially,” he says. “When COVID came along and school was online, we thought that, since I could go to school from anywhere, I’d have a go at some racing in England at the end of the year.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO