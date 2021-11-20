ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

West Hollywood to hold virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — West Hollywood will hold a virtual Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony Saturday evening, featuring a reading of names of people killed as a result of anti-transgender violence. The 6 p.m. ceremony will include a speech by the Rev. Valerie Spencer and tributes by soul singer...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
UPI News

Transgender Day of Remembrance marked in deadliest year on record

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Transgender Day of Remembrance observed Saturday mourned at least 46 people killed in the deadliest year on record, according to the Human Rights Campaign. "This year, at least 46 transgender individuals in this country -- and hundreds more around the world -- were killed in...
SOCIETY
Washington Times

White House honors Transgender Day of Remembrance with vigil

The White House issued a statement on Saturday recognizing a day of remembrance for the transgender community, citing those who were killed in acts of violence. President Biden called on state and local leaders to follow suit of his administration to advance policies that aid and protect LGBTQ people. “Transgender...
POTUS
WMNF

Transgender Day of Remembrance will be recognized Saturday in Tampa

It’s Transgender Awareness Week. According to the organization GLAAD, it’s to “help raise the visibility of transgender people and address issues members of the community face.”. In addition, this weekend is the Transgender Day of Remembrance that “honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
West Hollywood, CA
Society
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
wisc.edu

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2021 Madison-area observances

Each November 20th marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR), when we honor and remember the transgender people who lost their lives to anti-trans violence in the past year. It’s a day of mourning and a call to action to all of us to end transphobia and anti-trans violence, which is under-reported and especially harmful to Black trans women and their communities.
MADISON, WI
Salt Lake Tribune

Utahns gather at state Capitol for Transgender Day of Remembrance

On Saturday afternoon, Utahns congregated inside the Capitol to commemorate the trans and gender-nonconforming people worldwide who lost their lives to violence this year. The event was hosted by Transgender Education Advocates of Utah, an organization that seeks to improve the lives of transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary Utahns. The service also sought to celebrate the resilience of the local trans community.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Huron Daily Tribune

Gladwin church hosts vigil on Transgender Day of Remembrance

Pastor Emily Olsen, of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin, saw a need to reach out to the gay and transgender population in Gladwin County, and decided to host a campfire vigil Saturday at the church on Transgender Day of Remembrance. “There is a need in this county,” Olsen...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
The Citizens Voice

Rainbow Alliance to host Transgender Day of Remembrance

The Rainbow Alliance is hosting a candlelight vigil to honor the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance and memorialize those who have been killed as a result of transphobia and hate in the last year, 7 p.m. Saturday on Public Square. The Human Rights Campaign, a nationwide LGBTQ+ civil rights organization,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
ABC10

23rd annual Transgender Day of Remembrance observed in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 2021 became the deadliest year on record for transgender people in the United States with at least 47 transgender or gender non-conforming people killed, according to the human rights campaign. Members of the transgender community, friends and allies gathered at Midtown Sacramento remember those who were taken...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Transgender Woman#The Trans Chorus#Americans
spectrumnews1.com

Native Americans have mixed feelings about celebrating Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles is home to more than 140,000 Native Americans from over 200 federally recognized tribes, more than any other county in the United States, according to the Los Angeles City/County Native American Commission. Frankie Vegas is a local designer of the brand Who's Frankie and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inglewood's turkey giveaway, supported by Snoop Dogg, brings unity

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway in Inglewood is a drive-thru of gratitude that provides 2,500 meals for the city's residents as volunteers come together to deliver turkeys, produce and even some bubbly water. Maria Zepeda, an Inglewood native who was financially challenged by the pandemic, said she...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
urbanbellemag.com

‘The Real World: Los Angeles’ Star David Edwards Calls Tami Roman Stupid

Tami Roman reunited with “The Real World” cast and the drama ensued. Tami Roman may be known to many as a huge star of “Basketball Wives.” This is fair due to the fact that she’s had so many iconic moments on the Miami show. She also had lots of memorable moments when the show was merged into the LA cast. Tami is no stranger to drama. She doesn’t back down to controversy. And Tami is also one who isn’t known to duck from any feud either. So when she decided it was time to depart the show, many fans were sad to see her leave. However, Tami figured it would be best to focus on her acting career. Plus, her issues with Evelyn Lozada were just too much to move past. Regardless, Tami made peace with ending that chapter. Her fall out with Shaunie O’Neal didn’t push her to remain on the show either.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
TheDailyBeast

Broadway Performer Who Plays ‘Judas’ in ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Tour Charged with Breaching U.S. Capitol

In an dubious example of extreme theater kid energy, James D. Beeks, a musical theater actor with multiple Broadway credits, has been arrested on charges related to the breaching of the Capitol on Jan. 6. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced on Tuesday that the 49-year-old Beeks, “an affiliate of the Oath Keepers,” has been charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
realitytea.com

Paris Hilton Says Kathy Hilton “Changes The Subject” Whenever She Brings Up Abuse At Boarding School During Paris’ Teenage Years; Says Kathy Never Watched Her Documentary About Boarding School Abuse

If you haven’t heard, Paris Hilton is having another major moment in her life. She’s newly married after throwing the party of the year to celebrate her love with Carter Reum. She’s got multiple TV shows about her life, including her cooking skills and road to the altar. And she’s finally free ever since she released a documentary about the abuse she underwent at a boarding school for troubled teens. Paris is sliving her best life these days, and I love a redemption story.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy