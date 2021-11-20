ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leicester, NY

'There Is Room For Improvement' - Tuchel Happy But Critical Following Leicester Win

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel sent a message out to his squad following their win at Leicester on Saturday afternoon insisting 'there is still room for improvement'.

The Blues travelled to the King Power Stadium for the 12:30 kick off on Saturday and won the clash 3-0.

Many pointed to the fixture as Chelsea's best performance yet, as they ran circles around the Foxes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zWJWR_0d2ptUjj00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Following the fixture, Tuchel spoke to BT Sport and insisted that his team can still improve on their current performances.

"I thought we could be more precise and clinical in the first half because we played with such effort, had ball recoveries, found spaces with the ball," he said, as quoted by football.london, "and, of course, a third goal would've decided the match almost certainly.

"With a two-goal lead you're comfortable but one deflected goal, set-piece, changes everything.

"I am happy but there is also room for imporvement. The players got full praise after the match and they know when they did a full match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZf1z_0d2ptUjj00
IMAGO / News Images

"It's a huge effort we put into attacking and defending and I'm pleased the team got the win they deserved.

Tuchel also responded to whether he thought the game was his side's best performance so far this season, insisting his side can still improve.

"It was a good performance and we could've finished the game earlier," he continued.

"There are still things to improve, decision making and conversion, but it was a mature performance and we needed it."

