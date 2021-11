Tuolumne County, CA — Travelers seeing smoke along Highway 108 in the Sierra Village area of Tuolumne County need not be alarmed. CAL Fire is conducting a prescribed burn that began today and will last through Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Shiloh Vegetation Management Plan (VMP) site. It is located in the area of Prospect Drive and Placer Avenue and burning operations will be performed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day weather and conditions permitting. The exact amount of acreage to be burned was not given.

