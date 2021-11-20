ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA-USC live stream (11/20): How to watch online, TV, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stakes are fairly low in the 91st Crosstown Showdown by the usual standards of Los Angeles’ biggest rivalry game as UCLA and USC face off on Saturday, Nov. 20. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. UCLA has already secured bowl eligibility...

www.al.com

