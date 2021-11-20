WATCH: Chris Olave on the receiving end of 22 yard Stroud dime

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the board! Despite losing the coin toss and being forced to be on offense first on an emotional Senior Day, the Buckeyes appeared calm and cool as they cut through the Michigan State Spartan defense like a knife through butter.

We saw Garrett Wilson have a huge day last week and Jaxon Smith-Njigba the week before. Today feels like a Chris Olave kind of day. It did not take long for the senior to tie David Boston’s career receiving touchdown record, getting catching his 34th career touchdown on the very first drive. Olave currently has three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown thus far.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.