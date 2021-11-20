ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WATCH: Chris Olave on the receiving end of 22 yard Stroud dime

By Josh Keatley
 4 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the board! Despite losing the coin toss and being forced to be on offense first on an emotional Senior Day, the Buckeyes appeared calm and cool as they cut through the Michigan State Spartan defense like a knife through butter.

We saw Garrett Wilson have a huge day last week and Jaxon Smith-Njigba the week before. Today feels like a Chris Olave kind of day. It did not take long for the senior to tie David Boston’s career receiving touchdown record, getting catching his 34th career touchdown on the very first drive. Olave currently has three receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown thus far.

Eleven Warriors

Steele Chambers and Mitch Rossi Make First Starts, Chris Booker Shines in Kickoff Coverage and Chris Olave, TreVeyon Henderson Near Ohio State Records

Even though all of the players who have typically started games this season were available for Saturday’s game against Purdue, two Ohio State players made their first career starts versus the Boilermakers. One of those had already been foreshadowed last week when Steele Chambers played every defensive snap but one...
OHIO STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave explains hatred for Michigan

Next week features the annual edition of “The Game”, pitting the Michigan Wolverines against their bitter rival Ohio State Buckeyes. This year’s game will be played in Ann Arbor, where the Buckeyes will be looking for their 10th straight win over the Wolverines. They already took care of the Michigan State Spartans this afternoon in devastating fashion, and will be looking to put a similar hurting on Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud, Chris Olave, Demario McCall and the Entire Defensive Line Earn Player of the Game Honors for Ohio State’s Win over Michigan State

Two record-setting performers, a sixth-year senior who played his final home game on Saturday and an entire position group earned Ohio State’s player of the game awards for the win over Michigan State. C.J. Stroud and Chris Olave were both named offensive players of the game after leading the Buckeyes’...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Chris Olave ties Ohio State career receiving touchdown record

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is one touchdown away from being in a class of his own. Olave caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from CJ Stroud on Ohio State’s first drive against Michigan State to take a 7-0 lead. It was the 34th career receiving touchdown of Olave’s career — tying him with David Boston for the Buckeyes career record.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN analyst makes NFL comparison for Ohio State wideout Chris Olave

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave had a historic performance in Saturday’s 56-7 blowout over Michigan State, but it seemed like just another day at the office for the Buckeyes’ star. Olave finished the day with a fantastic stat line, as quarterback CJ Stroud frequently found him well past Michigan...
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Chris Olave Relishes Record-Setting Senior Day, Three Ohio State Defenders Suffer Injuries and Noah Ruggles’ Perfect Season Ends

Chris Olave arrived at the postgame press conference after Ohio State’s win over Michigan State with a football in his hands. There was good reason for that. It was the ball Olave caught with 2:31 to play in the first quarter for a 43-yard touchdown, his second touchdown catch of Saturday’s game and more meaningfully, the 35th touchdown reception of his Ohio State career, which moved him ahead of David Boston for the most touchdown catches in school history.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Videos: CJ Stroud, Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Olave, Ransom, Tommy Eichenberg, Brad Robinson, Chris Booker

It was another robust night of player interviews following Ohio State's practice Wednesday evening. The headliner was redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Also conversing with the media were redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams, senior wide receiver Chris Olave, sophomore safety Lathan Ransom, sophomore offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., third-year sophomore linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, sixth-year senior long snapper Bradley Robinson and fifth-year senior wide receiver/special teams ace Chris Booker.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Ohio State Wide Receiver Chris Olave Among 10 Semifinalists for Biletnikoff Award

Ohio State University, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Chris Olave, Jámison Olave, NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, Alabama, Wake Forest Demon Deacons men's basketball, Ohio State Buckeyes football, Big Ten Conference. A current Ohio State wide receiver and a former Ohio State wide receiver are among the 10 semifinalists for this...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

College football stat leaders after Week 11: Chris Olave's big day for Ohio State gives him TD lead

After Week 11 of the 2021 college football season, the FBS stats saw a number of changes. Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave was the biggest mover in the leaders this time around. The Buckeyes star playmaker added another touchdown, despite not being the best performer on his own team, and took the receiving-scoring lead nationwide. Now, who ranks where as the fall hits the home stretch?
OHIO STATE
profootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Could Chris Olave and Aidan Hutchinson both be top-five selections?

While the playoff picture is the focus at one end of the NFL standings, for many other teams, it’s time to consider the 2022 NFL Draft — and that is exactly what we are doing with this mock. A lot can change between now and April, but as it stands heading into Thanksgiving, what are the biggest needs for teams in the first round, and who are the candidates to fill those holes?
NFL
247Sports

Olave, Smith-Njigba, Wilson could be first trio of WRs in Big Ten history to reach 1,000 yards

Ohio State has the best trio of wide receivers in college football with Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson, and the school is helping promote the group. The athletic communications department sent out a press release on Thursday reminding everyone that Olave, Smith-Njigba and Wilson are on the verge of making history. The Buckeyes have the very realistic possibility of being the first team ever in the Big Ten to have three 1,000-yard receivers. Smith-Njigba has already surpassed the mark (1,027 yards), Wilson has 813 yards (despite missing a game) and Olave checks in with 708 yards.
OHIO STATE
