Michigan State

WATCH: Garrett Wilson takes pass 77 yards to the house

By Josh Keatley
 4 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to boat race the Michigan State Spartans. Every college football fan knows that the Spartans are far from perfect on pass defense and apparently the Buckeyes are 100% okay with exploiting that major issue.

The last drive saw C.J. Stroud pitch and absolute dime to Chris Olave, and this drive saw Garrett Wilson wide open and take a pass for a 77-yard touchdown. Wilson currently has five receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown, while C.J. Stroud is currently 11 of 12 for 158 yards and two touchdowns with plenty of time left in the first quarter. Check out the highlight below.

