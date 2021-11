WEST CHESTER, PA — The historic borough of West Chester is about to illuminate with the first-ever Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester. Thousands of lights will glow for the first time beginning Friday, November 26th during Shop Small Business Weekend, when West Chester will be brimming with free holiday festivities as well as great deals at the one-of-a-kind shops and restaurants that make West Chester so charming.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO