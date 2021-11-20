ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WATCH: Ohio State receiver Chris Olave breaks the receiving TD record!

By Josh Keatley
 4 days ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes look phenomenal against the Michigan State Spartans and I don’t want to beat a dead horse, but they are exploiting the Spartans’ obvious weakness in their pass defense. Chris Olave found the end-zone once again allowing the Buckeyes to take a 21-0 lead.

Chris Olave currently sits at four receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns and his most recent reception went 43 yards to the house. This touchdown has officially made him the Ohio State record holder for most receiving touchdowns in a career with 35, passing David Boston. C.J. Stroud is having a great game as well completing 14 of 15 attempts for 222 yards and three touchdowns (so far). Check out the record-breaking TD below.

