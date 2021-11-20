ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Blasts Christina Aguilera For 'Refusing To Speak' Following Conservatorship Win, Praises Lady Gaga For Her Kindness

By OK! Staff
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is no longer afraid to speak out, and she has a lot to say. The "Baby, One More Time" singer took to social media to blast old pal Christina Aguilera for seemingly refusing to talk to a reporter about Spears' recent conservatorship win at the 2021 Latin Grammy...

okmagazine.com

Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton's Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton's wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Britney Spears' Former Manager Offers Direct Response To Singer Alleging Her Home Was Bugged

Britney Spears has been fighting for quite some time to finally end the conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years. This summer saw the singer speak up against it in court for the first time, as she detailed several alleged abuses she suffered at the hands of those who were supposed to be protecting her and her finances while undergoing treatment for mental health issues. One of these claims include Spears’ home being bugged, but now her former manager has offered a direct response and denied she had anything to do with such activity.
MENTAL HEALTH
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Still Protected from Sam Lutfi After Conservatorship

Britney Spears is a free woman and can do almost anything she wants ... but one of the things that is out of bounds is another relationship with Sam Lutfi. There is a 5-year restraining order in full force against Sam ... a restraining order signed by the judge in 2019. This is not the first restraining order against Lutfi ... an earlier one was issued when the conservatorship was established back in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Furious’ Britney Spears refuses to see mom Lynne

Britney Spears is refusing to see her mom, Lynne Spears, even after the matriarch flew from Louisiana to Los Angeles to desperately try to extend an olive branch to her daughter, Page Six has exclusively learned. Things are so bad between the newly freed pop star and her mother that...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Wants A Big ‘Traditional Wedding’ With An Unlimited Budget To Marry Sam Asghari

The ‘Toxic’ singer has huge plans for her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari, and it seems like Britney Spears wants to go all out to celebrate her love!. Love is in the air! Britney Spears reportedly has high hopes for when she ties the knot with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The 39-year-old popstar isn’t concerned about the price tag, when she eventually weds the 27-year-old personal trainer! A source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY what the singer is hoping for when Sam eventually becomes her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Thinking About Having Another Baby’ With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Looks like Britney Spears wants to have a baby one more time. The 39-year-old pop superstar made her wish known on Tuesday when she posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of a baby standing on their tippy toes. “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!⁣” Spears captioned the photo.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Britney Spears’ Post-Conservatorship Celebration Also Includes New Blonde Hair

It’s been a big month for Britney Spears. Last Friday, her conservatorship of 13 years was finally terminated and the global #FreeBritney movement celebrated the payoff from the efforts of fans, Britney’s legal team, and especially Britney, herself. The conservatorship controlled Britney's finances, personal life, and medical decisions since 2008, and the singer has only been able to speak out publicly against it this summer, starting at a hearing on June 23rd. The past nearly five months have seen a huge push for Britney to be able to legally make her own choices once again, and now she can.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Christina Aguilera Stuns in Performance Ahead of New Song “Somos Nada”

On Wednesday, Christina Aguilera performed in an all black outfit with a glistening red plunge accent at the Latin Recording Academy’s gala. Aguilera definitely went all out for this look, she had leather pants gloves, and high heeled boots. Not only did this singer nail her vocals in this performance, she nailed the outfit.
MUSIC

