ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BREAKING: Multiple cats killed in house fire

WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Saturday is a crucial deadline for kids to...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Powell Tribune

One person killed, multiple buildings lost in large fire in Clark

A fire erupted on Monday night in Clark, claiming the life of one resident — along with two homes — as it rapidly burned across 300 acres near Line Creek. Dozens of residents on and around Crossfire Trail were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night as the flames were fueled by dry conditions and wind gusts reported to have reached 100 mph.
CLARK, WY
NBC Connecticut

2 Pets Killed in Torrington House Fire

Two pets have died after a house fire in Torrington on Friday night. Crews were called to a home on Norfolk Road, also known as Route 272, around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a building fire. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming out of several...
TORRINGTON, CT
NJ.com

Woman, 83, killed in N.J. house fire is identified by authorities

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Cranford on Tuesday as the 83-year-old homeowner. Grace Sinnott was pronounced dead at the scene following the fire that broke out on Beech Street shortly after 7 a.m., Cranford fire officials said. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and found...
CRANFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire
cbs19news

Cherry Avenue house fire that killed two determined accidental

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say a fatal house fire that occurred in July on Cherry Avenue was accidental. This announcement comes after months of investigative activities. Two were killed by the July 21 fire and a third person was critically injured. The fire had started in a bedroom...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
AL.com

89-year-old man killed in house fire in Mobile

A man died in a house fire in Mobile on Saturday morning, the authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 700 block of Pillans Street just before 8:30 a.m. and found an 89-year-old man trapped inside, according to a news release from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The man died on the scene, said Steven L. Millhouse, the department’s public information officer.
MOBILE, AL
KWQC

Bettendorf fire officials identify woman killed in house fire Saturday

Eldridge Police Officers lace up some skates to bond with kids in the community. Eldridge Police Chief-On a Roll with Eldridge Patrol. Eldridge Police Officers lace up some skates to bond with kids in the community. Interview with Eldridge Police Officer. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eldridge Police Officers lace up...
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dailyvoice.com

One Killed In Overnight CT House Fire

A Connecticut man was found dead after an overnight house fire. The blaze began around 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at a home located in New Haven County at 79 Pleasant View Road in Derby, said the Derby Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house was up in flames,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Glens Falls house fire

1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Glens Falls house fire. Coesa Spring restoration efforts continue with additional grant funding. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Spouse Tell You It’s Time To Lose Weight?. Owners speak after truck crashes into Delmar store. Local vet inducted into NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Gazette

House fire kills 1 in Green Mountain Falls

El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies asked for the public's help gathering information after a house fire in Green Mountain Falls turned deadly Tuesday morning. Green Mountain Falls Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 3:48 a.m. at 6848 Howard St., where a house was engulfed in flames, killing one person inside, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
KVAL

Crews rescue one person and a cat from house fire in Springfield

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire in the 700 block of G Street Wednesday night. Arriving crews found a resident outside reporting smoke from a room with one victim inside, officials said. "Crews rescued the victim and a waiting ambulance transported them...
EUGENE, OR
We Are Iowa

Des Moines Fire Department: Woman killed in house fire Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials in Des Moines say a woman has died in a house fire. The fire was reported Sunday evening by a neighbor in a residential area between the city's Union Park and Fairmont Park neighborhoods. Arriving firefighters learned that a man and his mother had been in the house when the fire broke out.
DES MOINES, IA
wxxv25.com

Multiple crews respond to large house fire in Pass Christian

The Pass Christian Fire Department received a call this morning about a large house fire on Terrace Drive. The call came in at 8:20 this morning and units dispatched. A man and his dog were inside the house at the time of the fire, but were able to escape by jumping out a window.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
fox5ny.com

5 people killed in Long Island house fire

NEW YORK - Neighbors say they are still in a state of shock after five people were killed when a fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Riverhead. Ten people were inside at the time of the fire but only five managed to make it out alive. According to officials,...
RIVERHEAD, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Multiple departments respond to house fire in Silver Creek

Multiple departments responded to a house fire in the village of Silver Creek this morning. Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatchers say the fire at 191 Central Avenue was first reported around 7:30 am. Silver Creek Fire received mutual aid from Forestville and Hanover Center. Chautauqua County fire investigators are being called to the scene to determine a cause.
SILVER CREEK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy