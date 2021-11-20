BREAKING: Multiple cats killed in house fire

A fire erupted on Monday night in Clark, claiming the life of one resident — along with two homes — as it rapidly burned across 300 acres near Line Creek. Dozens of residents on and around Crossfire Trail were forced to evacuate in the middle of the night as the flames were fueled by dry conditions and wind gusts reported to have reached 100 mph.
Two pets have died after a house fire in Torrington on Friday night. Crews were called to a home on Norfolk Road, also known as Route 272, around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a building fire. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming out of several...
Authorities have identified the woman killed in a house fire in Cranford on Tuesday as the 83-year-old homeowner. Grace Sinnott was pronounced dead at the scene following the fire that broke out on Beech Street shortly after 7 a.m., Cranford fire officials said. Firefighters arrived within two minutes and found...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Bruce Cioni, 72, as the man who was killed in a house fire on Lincoln Avenue last Friday. Police said the fire happened around 4:19 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue and was spotted by a person passing by who noticed heavy […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say a fatal house fire that occurred in July on Cherry Avenue was accidental. This announcement comes after months of investigative activities. Two were killed by the July 21 fire and a third person was critically injured. The fire had started in a bedroom...
A man died in a house fire in Mobile on Saturday morning, the authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 700 block of Pillans Street just before 8:30 a.m. and found an 89-year-old man trapped inside, according to a news release from the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department. The man died on the scene, said Steven L. Millhouse, the department’s public information officer.
Eldridge Police Officers lace up some skates to bond with kids in the community. Eldridge Police Chief-On a Roll with Eldridge Patrol. Eldridge Police Officers lace up some skates to bond with kids in the community. Interview with Eldridge Police Officer. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eldridge Police Officers lace up...
A Connecticut man was found dead after an overnight house fire. The blaze began around 12:20 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, at a home located in New Haven County at 79 Pleasant View Road in Derby, said the Derby Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house was up in flames,...
SAN ANTONIO – A beloved neighbor and brother died Saturday night in a house fire on the city’s South Side. Broken windows, blackened belongings, and a scorched roof are all that remain of Edward Martinez’s home. The only thing not destroyed is a bouquet of flowers left by a neighbor...
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Glens Falls house fire. Coesa Spring restoration efforts continue with additional grant funding. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should Your Spouse Tell You It’s Time To Lose Weight?. Owners speak after truck crashes into Delmar store. Local vet inducted into NYS Senate Veterans Hall of Fame.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies asked for the public's help gathering information after a house fire in Green Mountain Falls turned deadly Tuesday morning. Green Mountain Falls Fire Department responded to a 911 call around 3:48 a.m. at 6848 Howard St., where a house was engulfed in flames, killing one person inside, said Lt. Deborah Mynatt, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire in the 700 block of G Street Wednesday night. Arriving crews found a resident outside reporting smoke from a room with one victim inside, officials said. "Crews rescued the victim and a waiting ambulance transported them...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials in Des Moines say a woman has died in a house fire. The fire was reported Sunday evening by a neighbor in a residential area between the city's Union Park and Fairmont Park neighborhoods. Arriving firefighters learned that a man and his mother had been in the house when the fire broke out.
The Pass Christian Fire Department received a call this morning about a large house fire on Terrace Drive. The call came in at 8:20 this morning and units dispatched. A man and his dog were inside the house at the time of the fire, but were able to escape by jumping out a window.
NEW YORK - Neighbors say they are still in a state of shock after five people were killed when a fast-moving fire ripped through a home in Riverhead. Ten people were inside at the time of the fire but only five managed to make it out alive. According to officials,...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators say an approximately 50-year-old woman was killed in a house fire in Cleveland Friday evening. According to the Cleveland Division of EMS, crews responded to a fire in the 10000 block of Aetna Road. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 50-year-old man was taken to […]
Multiple departments responded to a house fire in the village of Silver Creek this morning. Chautauqua County Emergency Dispatchers say the fire at 191 Central Avenue was first reported around 7:30 am. Silver Creek Fire received mutual aid from Forestville and Hanover Center. Chautauqua County fire investigators are being called to the scene to determine a cause.
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning house fire left one person injured and a busy road closed for several hours. Piney Grove Road is back open as of 6 a.m. after five different agencies responded to a house fire. The call came in just after 2 a.m. Piney Grove Fire Department responded to the […]
Comments / 0