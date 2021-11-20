ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Predictions: Michigan-Maryland

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa can air it out on opposing defenses when given time. This will be difficult against Michigan’s defensive front, which causes problems to offensive lines.

The Wolverines have found themselves on offense, making clutch plays to beat Penn State in a season-defining win, to this point. Quarterback Cade McNamara made big throws, and Hassan Haskins once again proved to be a workhorse. Michigan rolls in this one, creating confidence heading into its matchup with Ohio State.

Michigan 31, Maryland 17

It is time for Michigan to play one last game before their biggest game of the season.

The goal will be for the Wolverines to not allow Maryland to get into rhythm offensively.

Michigan's defense have been impressive all season, and their defensive line will dominate again this weekend.

Michigan 38, Maryland 17

Since the Michigan State loss, Michigan has shown all the signs of a top-notch defensive unit, having allowed just 24 points the past two weeks.

Against a mediocre Maryland team, I think the pass-rushing combination of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo overwhelms the Terrapins and leads the Wolverines to victory.

Michigan 31, Maryland 14

Michigan prepares to face off against the 5-5 Maryland Terrapins this weekend in its final contest before taking on Ohio State. On paper, this looks like a “gimme” for the Wolverines, and I expect them to fully capitalize on that. Look for them to be aggressive, play the deep ball and use all of their weapons in order to cruise to an easy victory over Maryland.

Michigan 41, Maryland 21

Maryland's offense has been boom-or-bust this season, and has struggled against higher-level opponents.

Defensively, the Terrapins have given up over 31 points a game. That sounds like trouble against a Michigan offense that has had its way running the ball all season and is now opening up the passing game.

The defensive end play has been ratcheted up since the Michigan State game for the Wolverines. I expect Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to dominate this game with multiple sacks and turnovers.

I think the starters are sitting by the 5:00 mark of the third quarter.

Michigan 56, Maryland 10

