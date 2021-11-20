Sooners Hold Off Cyclones to Win Home Finale

Oklahoma’s football team had the ball 17 minutes fewer than Iowa State, but got a big defensive play for a score and had seven and a half sacks to beat Iowa State 28-21 at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

The Sooners stopped Iowa State in the final 15 seconds with an interception to seal the win to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive.

Iowa State got the ball first and moved into OU territory.

On 3rd and 18 from the OU 26, Brock Purdy passed to Joe Scates, who briefly made the catch, but had the ball stripped out of his hands by D.J. Graham and the ball went out of bounds in the end zone.

It was originally ruled incomplete, but on replay review, officials determined it to be a catch and a fumble, and the ball was returned to the point of the fumble at the half yard line.

Breece Hall scored on the next play on a run to complete the 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive and the Cyclones led 7-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Hall had just 58 yards rushing on 19 carries.

The touchdown for Hall tied an NCAA FBS record, with a rushing touchdown in 23 consecutive games.

It took OU just two plays to answer, as Caleb Williams scored on a 74-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7 with 9:13 to play in the first quarter.

Five straight possessions ended in punts after that.

Oklahoma got into field goal range later in the second quarter, but Gabe Brkic missed a 25-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with 5:29 to play in the second quarter.

Late in the first half, Iowa State was trying to get a score before halftime and Key Lawrence knocked the ball from Purdy, it went backwards about 15 yards and was scooped up by Jalen Redmond, who returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to put OU on top 14-7 with 9 seconds left in the first half.

Three straight possessions ended in punts to start the second half, then Iowa State turned the ball over on downs to OU at their own 36-yard line.

Oklahoma then went on a 9-play, 64-yard drive, with Caleb Williams passing to Mario Williams for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Sooners up 21-7 with 4:02 to play in the third quarter.

Williams was 8-for-18 passing for 87 yards

The Sooners got the ball back on a turnover, as ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers had his pass intercepted by Delarrin Turner-Yell at the OU 40-yard line.

Oklahoma gave it right back, as Williams was intercepted by Craig McDonald at the ISU 27-yard line on a pass tipped by Jake Hummel.

The Cyclones appeared to have been stopped by the OU defense, but ISU punter Andrew Mevis gained 29 yards on a fake punt to keep the drive alive.

Iowa State finished it with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Dekkers to Chase Allen to make it 21-14 OU with 10:52 to play.

The two teams exchanged punts, then OU went on a 68-yard drive in 5 plays, with Kennedy Brooks gaining 26 yards, plus drawing a facemask penalty.

Brooks had 115 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Eric Gray finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to put the Sooners on top 28-14 with 5:06 to play.

Iowa State responded with a 7-play, 75-yard drive, with Purdy passing to Norman native Charlie Kolar for gains of 28 and 14 before going back to him for a 2-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-21 Sooners with 2:57 to play.

Kolar had 152 yards receiving on 12 catches, while Purdy was 30-for-41 for 281 yards passing.

Oklahoma went three downs and punted, giving Iowa State the ball with 2 minutes to play.

The Cyclones drove to the OU 21-yard line, but on 4th and 10, Purdy’s pass was intercepted by Pat Fields at the 3-yard line with 15 seconds left to clinch it.

Iowa State had 34 more offensive plays than OU, had the ball for 38:20, and outgained the Sooners 361-305.

Iowa State had won two of the last five meetings against OU, but the Sooners have 11 of the last 12 meetings in Norman.

Oklahoma improves to 10-1 overall, 7-1 in Big 12 play.

The Sooners finish the regular season next Saturday at Oklahoma State at 6:30 pm.

