ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown out for Bucs vs. Giants amid Controversy Surrounding COVID Vaccine Card

By Mike Chiari
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Saturday that wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play Monday night against the New York Giants. It will mark Brown's fourth consecutive game missed due to a sprained ankle, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he has a "real chance" to play next...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
USA Today

Bucs 30, Giants 10: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered a sound victory Monday night, ending their two-game losing streak with a 30-10 home win over the New York Giants. It was a record-breaking night for both Tom Brady and Mike Evans, and one that saw the return of key players like Rob Gronkowski and Sean Murphy-Bunting from injury.
NFL
bleachernation.com

Report Claims Bucs Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Obtained a Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Card to Avoid NFL Protocols (UPDATE)

There have been rumors and whispers and speculation about this since before the season started, but now we have a full-on accusation. Fake COVID vaccine cards. Woof. Here’s the report about Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown allegedly securing a fake COVID-19 vaccination card:. The report includes purported text...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Adam Schefter
USA Today

Bucs 30, Giants 10: Top highlights from Tampa Bay's big win

After two disappointing losses in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got back in the win column with an impressive 30-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday night. The defending Super Bowl champs got plenty of big plays from both sides of the ball, riding a dominant defensive performance and record-breaking moments from both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to convincing win in front of their home crowd.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians drops truth bomb on Antonio Brown’s status ahead of Week 12

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown hasn’t played since Week 6, but based on head coach Bruce Arians’ latest update, it appears he is getting close to returning. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past month, failing to join the Buccaneers’ practices as he recovers from the ankle issue. While it seems he won’t be ready in time for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Arians noted that Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons is a real possibility.
NFL
NBC Washington

Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski Out for Bucs, WFT Without Curtis Samuel

Injury Report: AB, Gronk out for Bucs, Samuel out for WFT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Both the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be down multiple key contributors when the two clubs match up on Sunday afternoon at FedEx Field. Let's start with the heavily-favorited visitors,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Mark Brown#American Football#The New York Giants#Espn#The Indianapolis Colts#The Tampa Bay Times#Ab
buccaneers.com

Giants-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: Antonio Brown Only Bucs Player Ruled Out

Despite listing 10 players on Saturday's practice report, the Buccaneers have ruled out only one. Tampa Bay will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown as he continues to rehab an injury. Defensive tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a knee injury in the last play of last Sunday's game in Washington, is doubtful after not practicing all week. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Dee Delaney and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches are all questionable. Gronkowski and Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that the 'arrow was pointing up' on Gronkowski playing on Monday night so hopefully Saturday was just a rest day in anticipation of an increased workload. The Bucs will see if Delaney can clear concussion protocol before Monday night and will hope that Nuñez-Roches will be ready to go after suffering an ankle injury in practice this week. With Vea doubtful, Nuñez-Roches will be needed in the interior rotation of the defensive line.
NFL
San Diego Channel

Bucs release statement after reports say Brown faked COVID-19 vaccine card

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released a statement to clarify reports that one of its players faked their COVID-19 vaccination card. The former live-in chef of Bucs wideout Antonio Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid NFL protocols. But according to...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Accused Of Obtaining A Fake Vaccination Card

For the past few weeks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been without wide receiver Antonio Brown due to injury. It seems like a longshot he’ll be able to suit up against the New York Giants on Monday night. Despite his likely absence from the field, Brown still finds ways to dominate the headlines.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown ruled out for Buccaneers' Monday night game vs. Giants with sprained ankle

Antonio Brown's ankle sprain will keep him sidelined for Monday night's game against the Giants, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Saturday. The former All-Pro receiver will miss his fifth consecutive game. Brown has not practiced since sustaining the injury. While Brown is out, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski...
NFL
defector.com

The Bucs Don’t Have Any Answers About Antonio Brown’s Possibly Fake Vaccine Card

According to a Tampa Bay Times report published on Thursday, Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown acquired and utilized a fake vaccination card prior to the current season, in what would be a clear violation of NFL rules, as well as a federal crime. According to a team statement also released on Thursday, this isn’t really the Bucs’ problem.
NFL
USA Today

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle) ruled out for Monday night vs. Giants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their key playmakers on offense for yet another game. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will miss Monday night’s game against the New York Giants with an ankle injury, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed to the media Saturday afternoon. Brown suffered the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 12 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Grab on Waiver Wire

This deep into an NFL season, it can sometimes be slim pickings on the waiver wire in many fantasy football leagues. The breakout stars have long been added to rosters, and there aren't a ton of surprise performances that come out of nowhere at this point in the year. Still,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy