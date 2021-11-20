Mother, son and another teen charged in deadly drug deal gone wrong in Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) A drug deal that went south and turned deadly landed a mother, her teenage son, and another teen in jail.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said Eric Burrell, 16; Torrion Wilson, 17; and Burrell’s older brother met up with the victim in Pontiac to purchase drugs from him last Sunday around 10:30 p.m. Wilson and the younger Burrell brother attempted to rob the dealer during their meeting on Ridgemont near Perry. They shot and killed him, according to investigators.

Maleik Gilmore was 22 years old.

Authorities arrested Wilson and Burrell on Wednesday in Saginaw. Burrell’s mother—Jennifer Wilson, 39—was also taken into custody and charged as an accessory after the fact for allegedly driving the boys away from the scene of the crime.

Despite the same last name, police do not believe Jennifer and Torrion are related. All of the suspects identified themselves as residents of the Flint and Saginaw area. Burell’s older brother and Jennifer’s son (also believed to have been involved in the crime), Demetrious Brox Jr., 20, remains on the run.

Demetrious Brox Jr. Photo credit Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Eric Burrell and Torrion Wilson were both charged as adults with armed robbery and felony murder. Burrell was identified as the one who pulled the trigger, according to an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office press release.

They were both denied bond and, if convicted, face the possibility of life in prison.

Jennifer Wilson faces up to five years, if found guilty.

In a press release, investigators further revealed the events leading up to the discovery of Gilmore’s body. Witnesses called deputies, reporting that a GMC Terrain had struck several parked vehicles. The driver was “unconscious and not breathing,” witnesses said.

By the time help arrived, bystanders had already removed Gilmore’s body from the car and attempted CPR to help revive him. Emergency responders took over but to no avail. They discovered he had been shot in the abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“This case is very sad because it involves the loss of life and the loss of future life for the individuals involved,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release. “It’s also incredibly disturbing that the mother of two suspects actually was involved in driving them away from the scene of the murder.”

The suspect who remains on the run, Demetrious Brox Jr., is considered armed and dangerous. If you have seen him or know where he is, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You can remain anonymous.