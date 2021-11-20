ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Elijah McClain's family will get $15 million in lawsuit settlement over his 2019 death

By Lauren Barry
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

Elijah McClain, a Black 23-year-old massage therapist, died days after police put him in a carotid hold and injected him with ketamine in 2019.
This week, Aurora, Colo., agreed to pay his family $15 million.

This payment will settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by McClain’s family , CNN reported . While the settlement was announced in October, it wasn’t finalized until Friday after a mediation hearing with the family in U.S.
District Court.

As McClain was walking home from a convenience store on Aug.
24, 2019, someone called 911 to say that he “looked sketchy” because he was wearing a ski mask and waving his arms, according to The New York Times.

When the police arrived, they struggled to handcuff McClain.
Officers brought him to the ground and put the chronic asthmatic in a carotid hold, a move that restricts blood flow to the brain to induce unconsciousness. This hold has since been banned by the department.

McClain vomited several times after officers restrained him.

“I’m sorry, I wasn’t trying to do that, I can’t breathe correctly,” he told them.

Medical responders arrived after around 15 minutes and paramedics injected McClain with ketamine, a powerful sedative. On the way to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest.

Earlier this year, an independent panel determined that officers stopped McClain without justification and escalated their use of force. It also found that the amount of ketamine used to sedate McClain was suitable for a person weighing 190 pounds, while he weighed 140 pounds.

Around a week after the incident, McClain died.

According to The New York Times, it is unclear what exactly caused McClain to go into cardiac arrest, and an autopsy report by the Adams County coroner said his cause of death was “undetermined.” It said McClain could have died of natural causes, a homicide related to the carotid hold, or an accident.

“No amount of money can change what happened or erase the pain and heartbreak experienced by the family over his loss,” Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly said in a statement issued to CNN about the lawsuit. “The settlement is an important step in moving forward with the city's ‘New Way’ plan to restore the community's trust in public safety, while avoiding a protracted legal process that does not serve the best interests of the city or the family.”

To pay the $15 million, Aurora will use $5 million out of the city's general fund and the other $10 million will be covered by the city's excess liability insurance policy. In July, the Aurora City Council approved the $15 million payout.

Last month attorneys for McClain’s mother, Sheneen McClain, announced the case had been settled in principle, effectively resolving all claims in the federal civil rights case.

“Ms. McClain would return every cent for just one more day with her son,” said her attorneys. “There will be an allocation hearing in the near future to determine the distribution of the settlement between Ms.
McClain, who raised Elijah as a single parent, and the biological father.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a reexamination of the case last year, after protests and pressure from an online petition that had more than 5 million signatures as of Saturday . Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser was appointed as special prosecutor. He opened a grand jury investigation into the case in January.

People gather at a candlelight vigil to demand justice for Elijah McClain on the one year anniversary of his death at The Laugh Factory on August 24, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Photo credit Getty Images

A Colorado grand jury then indicted three police officers and two fire department paramedics involved in McClain's death in September. They were all indicted on charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide as part of a 32-count indictment.

Through a 14-month investigation launched by the Colorado Attorney General's Office, it became clear that the Aurora police department “had a pattern of practicing racially biased policing and excessive force and had failed to record legally required information when interacting with the community,” said CNN.

This week, the city and the state also reached an agreement on the terms of a consent decree to resolve Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Rescue issues related to racially biased policing, use of force, documentation of stops, and use of ketamine and other chemical restraints that were identified in a September “Patterns and Practices” report.

McClain’s death is one of several that brought media attention to police brutality and racism. Other cases include the murder of Black man George Floyd by a white Minneapolis, Minn., cop and the killing of Black woman Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Ky.

Lawsuits were also filed after Floyd and Taylor’s deaths. Floyd’s family received a $27 million and Taylor’s family received a $12 million payment.

Related
The Independent

Police reforms spurred by Elijah McClain's death advance

A suburban Denver police department has agreed to reforms after the killing of Elijah McClain led to indictments against officers and a first-of-its-kind civil rights investigation that found a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. The plan, announced by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Aurora's city manager, police chief and fire chief, was reached in response to a civil rights investigation launched by Weiser amid outrage over the death of McClain, a Black man who was put into a chokehold by police and injected by paramedics with ketamine in 2019.A key goal of the agreement...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Conviction of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers undermines everything the Left said after the Rittenhouse acquittal

Three white men, Travis McMichael, his father Greg, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, hunted down an unarmed black man in February of 2020, shooting at Ahmaud Arbery as he ran, barefoot, away from the truck chasing him. Travis fatally shot him and, according to Bryan, yelled out, “F***ing n*****” as Arbery took his final breaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
