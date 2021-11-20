ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mariah Carey responds after HOA threatens to fine Florida man over Christmas decorations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Melissa Marino, Fareeha Rehman
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MDan_0d2prE4b00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON /NEXSTAR) – How early is too early to decorate for Christmas?

Mariah Carey has thoughts.

Carey set the record straight on Twitter, in response to a news story from WFLA concerning a Florida homeowner who faces up to $1,000 in fines for putting up his Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving . Michael Moffa, the homeowner, said his HOA was being a “grinch” about the rule, and it seems Mariah may agree.

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s launching ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of free items

On Thursday, Carey shared a link to the article with her 21.6 million Twitter followers, explaining that she personally waits until after Thanksgiving to decorate, but feels there’s “no regulating festiveness.”

Carey, whose 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was determined to be the “Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Song” by Billboard.com, had chimed in with similar sentiments earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Carey made a midnight announcement marking the unofficial start of “MariahSZN,” complete with a video in which Carey smashes jack-o’-lanterns while “All I Want for Christmas Is You” blares in the background.

Guinness World Records even joked that Carey’s announcement set a “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

As for Florida homeowner Michael Moffa, he said he offered to keep his Christmas lights off until Thanksgiving, but the HOA board wasn’t receptive to the idea.

“The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that’s more bright to look at,” Moffa told WFLA.

Starbucks is giving away reusable red holiday cups Nov. 18 – here’s how to get one

An attorney for the HOA said it’s possible the board would reconsider their rules altogether, but only with enough support from the neighborhood.

“If there’s enough [of] the community that wants to change, I believe generally the Community Association of Westchase will listen to the residents and will make changes,” said Jonathan Ellis, an attorney representing the Westchase Community Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
newsnationnow.com

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy