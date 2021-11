The family of a 2-year-old boy who had been found by Denton Police has now been located.

Earlier on Saturday, police tweeted that the boy is safe and was found in the 1100 block of Savage Drive wearing a Paw Patrol sweatshirt.

No further information has been made public by police at this time.

