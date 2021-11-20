ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS announces availability of COVID-19 booster dose for adults

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

(WEHT) —  Following Friday’s FDA authorization and CDC guidance related to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster, CVS Health confirms they’re offering the booster shot to those aged 18 and older.

An official with CVS says nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer it to the public. The booster shot is only meant for those individuals who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Conflicts mount on easing COVID-19 restrictions amid autumn case spikes

CVS says they remain committed to reducing barriers to getting vaccinated and are prepared to meet the needs of individuals now eligible for a booster dose.

CBS Miami

Considering A COVID Vaccine Booster? Here Are Some Answers About What To Expect With That 3rd Dose

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC says everyone over the age of 18 is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot. More than 2.2 million people in Florida have gotten their additional shot. That’s less than a quarter of those fully vaccinated. Maryann Venancio is opting for another dose of COVID-19 protection. “I have chronic Lyme, and I see an infectious disease doctor, and he advised me that I would be a really good candidate for a booster,” said Venancio. Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the delta variant. Still, waning immunity is...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Boston 25 News WFXT

CVS, Walgreens pharmacies begin offering COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

BOSTON — CVS and Walgreens pharmacies announced they will begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to all adults 18 years and older starting Saturday. This comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the recommendation for booster shots to all adults 18 years and older. It’s also two days after Governor Charlie Baker announced all adults would be eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available to everyone 18+, DHS recommends shots ahead of holiday gatherings

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services supports a new recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that adults get a COVID-19 booster vaccine at least six months after finishing their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, the department said Friday. All Wisconsin adults are now...
MADISON, WI
contagionlive.com

Advisory Committee Recommends CDC Approve COVID-19 Booster Doses for All Adults

Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted the CDC should approve Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster doses for all adults. Today, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously voted that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses should be administered to all adults 18 and older. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CVS
Health
Pfizer
FDA
Public Health
Coronavirus
Sports
deseret.com

The CDC’s COVID-19 booster recommendation has a major flaw, expert says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults in the country — but experts are worried about the recommendation’s language. Per Axios, the CDC said that American adults “may” get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But those with high-risk medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Health

Opioid Drugs: A List of Common Prescription and Street Drugs, According to Experts

There's a lot of talk about the opioid epidemic and the challenges opioids can bring, but there's less discussion around the root question: What is an opioid drug?. Opioids are a class of drugs derived from the poppy plant. They are any "drug or medication that acts on the opioid receptors and systems in the brain," Michael Damioli, LCSW, the clinical director at Colorado Medication Assisted Recovery in Thornton, Colorado, tells Health.
THORNTON, CO
wosu.org

Ohio's COVID-19 Case Rate Rises

Ohio’s rate of COVID-19 has been going up in recent days, and each day, an average of 63 people are reported to have died in Ohio from COVID-19. But the number of vaccinated Ohioans continues to increase. The number of vaccinated Ohioans also continues to increase, however, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff...
OHIO STATE
AL.com

CVS, Walgreens, Walmart bear blame in opioid crisis, jury rules

Three retail pharmacy chains recklessly distributed massive amounts of pain pills in two Ohio counties, a federal jury said Tuesday in a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis. The counties blamed...
LAW
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
