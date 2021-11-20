Pedestrian hit, killed on I-880 in Oakland

A crash on southbound I-880 in Oakland has left a pedestrian dead and caused massive traffic delays Saturday morning.

KCBS Radio's Alice Wertz, who was at the scene, reported seeing a yellow tarp covering a body in the median near Hegenberger exit.

CHP and Oakland police were at the scene at 9 a.m., working to secure the area. At the time, a coroner had not yet arrived.

A group of homeless people who live near the freeway explained to Wertz that the victim may sadly be a woman who lives in their community.

Furnite Rd., which runs along I-880 on the bay side was blocked off. Traffic is backed up from 66th St. to High St. No further details about the incident have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.