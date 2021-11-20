6 Common MacBook Problems and How to Solve Them

How can technology be used to find new solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges? Call for Code is the largest and most ambitious effort to bring together the world’s problem solvers to take on these pressing societal issues.This year, IBM and its ecosystem of partners are tackling perhaps the most serious problem of our time, climate change, with the 4th annual Call for Code Global Challenge. To date, Call for Code has generated more than fifteen thousand applications built using technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Cloud, IBM Watson, and IBM Blockchain, as well as data from The Weather Company and APIs from partners like Esri and Twilio. Since its launch in 2018, this movement has grown to over 500,000 innovators across 180 nations. Through Call for Code, developers connect, learn, share their expertise, and build open source solutions that can scale globally and be deployed in local communities.This year’s contest launched on Monday, March 22nd and culminated on Tuesday, November 16th during an awards ceremony where IBM announced the winner of the fourth annual Call for Code Global Challenge.

