5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: State semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It won’t be your typical ‘Friday Night Lights’ action, but the games this week are bigger than ever.
There are seven mid-Michigan teams who are still fighting for a chance to claim state championships, with only two wins to go.
It’s safe to say, it’s gut-check time now.
The Mason Bulldogs were named the 6 Sports Team of the Week after upsetting Brother Rice and winning their first ever regional title. Now, Mason has a major matchup against Detroit Martin Luther King.
And that’s just the start of the action.
DIVISION 3: DEWITT VS. ST. JOSEPH
FINAL: DEWITT 43, ST. JOSEPH 7
DIVISION 3: MASON VS. DETROIT MLK
DIVISION 5: PORTLAND VS. MARINE CITY
FINAL: MARINE CITY 27, PORTLAND 7
DIVISION 6: LANSING CATHOLIC VS. STANDISH-STERLING & MICHIGAN CENTER VS. WARREN MICHIGAN COLLEGIATE
DIVISION 7: JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS. LAWTON
FINAL: LAWTON 21, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 20
DIVISION 7: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS
FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 28, TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS 21Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.
Comments / 0