5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: State semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It won’t be your typical ‘Friday Night Lights’ action, but the games this week are bigger than ever.

There are seven mid-Michigan teams who are still fighting for a chance to claim state championships, with only two wins to go.

It’s safe to say, it’s gut-check time now.

The Mason Bulldogs were named the 6 Sports Team of the Week after upsetting Brother Rice and winning their first ever regional title. Now, Mason has a major matchup against Detroit Martin Luther King.

And that’s just the start of the action.

DIVISION 3: DEWITT VS. ST. JOSEPH

FINAL: DEWITT 43, ST. JOSEPH 7

DIVISION 3: MASON VS. DETROIT MLK

DIVISION 5: PORTLAND VS. MARINE CITY

FINAL: MARINE CITY 27, PORTLAND 7

DIVISION 6: LANSING CATHOLIC VS. STANDISH-STERLING & MICHIGAN CENTER VS. WARREN MICHIGAN COLLEGIATE

DIVISION 7: JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS. LAWTON

FINAL: LAWTON 21, JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 20

DIVISION 7: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 28, TRAVERSE CITY ST. FRANCIS 21

