NBA

10 things: Pascal Siakam dominates in bounce-back win vs. Kings

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 108-89 win over the Sacramento Kings. One -- The Raptors easily dismantled the Kings to snap their three-game losing skid. The Raptors were sharp and composed from start to finish, both the starters and the reserves were compact defensively, and it was an...

NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
USA Today

Hield, Haliburton lead Kings, rout Pistons, end 4-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and 10 assists as the Sacramento Kings routed the Detroit Pistons 129-107 on Monday night. The Kings ended a four-game losing streak, taking control with a 26-2 run for a 33-12 lead early in the second quarter.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential blockbuster trade candidate throughout the offseason. Any NBA All-Star level player that had their name brought up in trade rumors, the Warriors were attached to. When there were rumors that Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal could request trades from the...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors rule out Pascal Siakam vs. 76ers due to 'injury management'

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been ruled out of the team's game on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers due to "injury management." The Raptors will play the second of a back-to-back on Thursday night, with Siakam recently returning to the team following off-season shoulder surgery. Siakam, 27, has played...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Blazers Trade Sends Pascal Siakam To Portland

With no DeMar DeRozan, no Kawhi Leonard and now no Kyle Lowry, the Toronto Raptors are entering a new era in their franchise’s history. After going 27-45 last NBA season, their worst record since winning just 23 games during the 2011-12 season, the Raptors are now looking ahead to the future with talents like Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Still Finding Groove with Pascal Siakam: 'He’s a Go-To Scorer'

Pascal Siakam had a question for his teammates Saturday night: Do you know who I am?. It wasn’t said with any malice, at least it didn’t seem that way, but working the 27-year-old former All-Star back into the offense has taken some time for the Toronto Raptors. He missed all of training camp, preseason, and the first month of the season, and with such a new roster offensive flow has been hard to come by at times.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Raptors Trade Lands Pascal Siakam In Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings have been featured in NBA trade rumors for over a year now but have yet to make that big move. It has been all about which players they are going to send away for a potential return. There is a chance that they could package a few together and land a big name of their own to pair with De’Aaron Fox.
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

Despite the loss, Pascal Siakam played like a star against the Pistons

Pascal Siakam didn’t have a bad year last year — if you were to just listen to the naysayers, you’d think he was a disaster. But no, he had the best passing season of his career, was more efficient inside the arc than in his Second Team All-NBA 2019-20, and had by far the best on/offs on the offense end on the team. In fact, he was an All-Star-level talent, even if he didn’t actually make the game. But for the Raptors to be at their best this year, he needs to adapt his approach to the offensive end.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Pascal Siakam bleeds from head as home crowd sings in bizarre scenes from Raptors vs Kings clash

With Kyle Lowry gone, it seems Pascal Siakam needs to lead the Toronto Raptors back into the playoffs in the NBA 2021-22 Season. After injuries ruining the previous season for the 2019 NBA Champions, it seems like the road to the post-season is going to be tough for the team. Talking particularly from Friday’s Raptors vs Kings clash some bizarre scenes surely were found disturbing by many NBA fans.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Is Pascal Siakam the Trail Blazers Answer?

The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to find their way at the outset of the 2021-22 NBA season. Holding a 6-7 overall record, mired in off-court controversy, the Blazers need a boost to their on-court product and spirit simultaneously. Since the summer, pundits have been suggesting that a trade...
NBA
ClutchPoints

4 reasons to still believe in Raptors’ Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam missed the start of the 2021-22 NBA season due to his recovery from shoulder surgery this offseason. Spicy P has since made his return on the floor. Unfortunately, his return has not translated into wins. In fact, Toronto has lost every game Siakam has appeared in this season. The Raptors have lost six of their last seven. Their only win through this stretch came against the Philadelphia 76ers, a game the Cameroonian did not play in.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pascal Siakam gets brutally honest on adversity he’s facing

The Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam has been having a challenging time since he came back from his season-ending injury and subsequent surgery last year. The All-Star forward has been facing pressure and adversity from all sides—but mostly from himself—as he tries to make a strong comeback this season. So far into the season, Siakam has been averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, solid averages considering everything. This was bannered by his strong performance against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, where he had 32 points, on 10-for-12 shooting, and 3-for-3 from deep, to go along with 8 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 blocks to boot. This was certainly a breakout game for Siakam, yet he has been his harshest critic so far, as Josh Lewenberg reports:
NBA
kingstonthisweek.com

Siakam, the bench and team defence all back in order in Raptors win over Kings

Raptors coach Nick Nurse called on his bench. He called on Pascal Siakam and he called on his defence. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. He got the answers he was hoping for from all three as the Raptors put a tough loss in Utah the night before behind them and on the back end of a back-to-back routed the Sacramento Kings 108-89.
NBA
chatsports.com

What Pascal Siakam could learn from Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that has made him the steadiest member on the Raptors so far. Pascal Siakam, who is still in the midst of finding his game, could benefit from observing parts of VanVleet's game.
NBA
AllRaptors

Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

It's a question that seems to be popping up far too often these days with fingers too usually being pointed at Pascal Siakam. It's not hard to figure out why. After Barnes' historic start to the season, he's cooled off a little bit, seeing his points per game drop from 18.1 through his first seven games to 11.9 over his last nine. That drip has somewhat correlated with Siakam's return to the lineup on November 7.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

After looking lost, Raptors find their old defensive identity just in time

Though it looked like the same old record of late would play once again, the Toronto Raptors instead seemed to rediscover themselves against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. The last time the Raptors played, on Sunday against the world-beating Golden State Warriors, they couldn’t do anything to stop the three-point...
NBA

