Jackson County Native, Benjamin A. Young Appointed Program Manager at the Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute
Excerpts of original article used by permission of Fox Chase Cancer Center. Benjamin A. Young, CCRP, has been appointed Program Manager at the Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute, where he will work with researchers to coordinate the institute’s basic, clinical, and population sciences research programs. From Mullins...www.nolangroupmedia.com
