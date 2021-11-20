ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers amid statewide crackdown

By Katie Rice, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GW2fh_0d2ponNb00
A cast member dons a face shield and mask at Test Track during the re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel

Disney has paused its vaccine mandate for Florida employees in response to restrictions passed by the Legislature on Wednesday limiting employers’ power to require worker vaccination.

A memo sent to Disney employees Friday said the company was taking that action immediately because of the state legislation and an appeal court’s temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We remain confident in the approach we have taken with our mandatory vaccine policy for Florida-based Cast Members and employees, with more than 90% of our active Florida-based Cast members and employees having verified that they are fully vaccinated, and we consider this to be very successful,” the memo read.

The memo said Disney, Central Florida’s largest single-site employer, will require all employees who had not verified they were fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and observe social distancing, among other safety protocols.

The company also is pausing consideration of vaccine exemption requests from employees and will deem employees who had not yet finished the vaccination verification process unvaccinated for the time being.

Earlier this year, the company gave non-union workers until Sept. 28 to complete their COVID vaccine course. Unionized workers, who reached a deal with the company nearly a month afterward, had until Oct. 22 to be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination to Disney.

Under one of the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Thursday aimed at limiting employers’ abilities to carry out vaccine mandates, employers must allow workers who agree to regular testing and wearing protective gear to be exempt from required vaccination, along with employees who have recovered from COVID-19.

The law also requires employers to allow religious or medical exemptions under vaccine mandates, something Disney already included in its requirements .

Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger told the Orlando Sentinel on Saturday the company will “address legal developments as appropriate” in response to the legislation.

Disney has not said if the company has disciplined or fired employees under its vaccination policy.

Christina Pushaw, a spokeswoman for DeSantis, said Saturday other companies would likely follow Disney’s lead in changing their vaccination policies in accordance with the legislation.

“Disney is a major employer in Florida, and we are proud that the ‘happiest place on Earth’ is here in our state,” she said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis’ leadership is saving countless jobs and livelihoods before this holiday season.”

Pushaw said DeSantis hopes Disney and other companies would consider rehiring workers who were suspended or fired from their jobs because they would not comply with the required vaccination.

Nick Caturano, a longtime Disney employee who has vocally opposed Disney’s vaccine mandate , said employees received the memo around 2 p.m. Friday.

“It feels really good, like a victory and more than that, it’s just that we’re preserving our jobs,” he said.

He said Disney told workers it would require unvaccinated cast members to wear protective gear, including N-95 masks and face shields, while on shift as part of the updated safety protocol for these workers, a change he was “disappointed” with.

Finger said not every unvaccinated employee would be required to wear N-95 masks or face shields as that would depend upon a worker’s specific duties.

Eric Clinton, president of the union that represents Disney workers in roles like attractions, custodial and vacation planning, reiterated the union’s positive stance toward required vaccination.

“Vaccines, regardless if they’re mandated or not, are the best way for workers to protect themselves against this virus,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for everyone ages 5 and up , and on Friday endorsed booster shots for everyone age 18 and older.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed about 769,000 Americans so far, including about 61,000 in Florida. About 47.6 million U.S. cases have been reported since the crisis began early last year.

krice@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 10

Yhwh Establishes
4d ago

nope, don't negotiate with terrorists. LAWLESsNess/coercion/ discrimination...ABUSE of POWER,  TERRORISM.right to informed consent and refusal of medical therapies and tests. SILENT PERSISTENT INFECTION IS NOT PROTECTION OR PREVENTION...TERRORISM. COERCION by manipulation. patient's informed consent requires ADEQUATE INFORMATION, capacity to decide, and ABSENCE of COERCION. ... Consent of human subjects for participation in research requires that they fully understand their role and risks, not be coerced, and be allowed to withdraw at any time without penalty...TERRORISM (i) TO intimidate or COERCE a CIVILIAN population;(ii)to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; ...to coerce a CIVILIAN population for furtherance of political or social agendas,  Homegrown terrorism= when victims "within a country are targeted by a perpetrator with the same citizenship" as the victims. have people not heard of the1996 death penalty act..?....

Reply(2)
5
JCJ28
4d ago

hit them in the pockets where it matters and watch all these mandates disappear!!

Reply
7
Michael Key
4d ago

Them sales were dropping like flies huh LMAO ♥️♥️

Reply(1)
10
Related
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

How did Florida end up with one of the best COVID-19 case and death rates in the US despite Gov Ron DeSantis refusing to implement mask or vaccine mandates?

Just two months ago, Florida was experiencing the worst COVID-19 surge in the United States. The Sunshine State had the highest seven-day average of cases per day as well as the highest hospitalization rate in the country. Despite these grim metrics, Governor Ron DeSantis did not issue new lockdowns, closures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Walt Disney
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone who's required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

If you want to know the shameful truth about Ron DeSantis, look at the math

Most people outside of Florida recognize Governor Ron DeSantis’ Covid-19 strategy as a bad deal — but how bad is it? The would-be president from Jacksonville has a clear plan: He won’t demand much testing, withholds state and even federal funds from schools that require masks, and doesn’t want to let private businesses require proof of vaccination. He’s even threatening fines for local governments that require public-facing employees to be vaccinated. In exchange, he says, Jobs! Jobs! Wonderful jobs!Unfortunately the trade fails the test of: Math! Math! Dismal math!On the right, voices like radio talk host Clay Travis have recently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Epcot#Walt Disney World#Orlando Sentinel Disney#Legislature#Central Florida#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
uticaphoenix.net

Pediatricians warn of virus’ impact on kids, urge parents to

For parents who decline to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus because they believe COVID-19 only affects older people, pediatric specialists present some stark statistics:. Beyond the numbers, there are the heartbreaking stories of children struggling to breathe as desperate parents lament not getting them vaccinated even when eligible. Dr....
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy